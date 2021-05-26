Register
19:04 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Dems Hiding Jan 6 Capitol Footage That Belies ‘Riot’ Claim, Says GOP Congressman

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083002330_0:332:3052:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_55367d4ed607ac14db49bcc65772f1a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105261083002198-dems-hiding-jan-6-capitol-footage-that-belies-riot-claim-says-gop-congressman/

    The US Justice Department has said around 440 people have been charged in connection to the January 6 protest at the seat of Congress, including over 40 military veterans, one active-duty serviceman and sef-styled 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley.

    A Republican congressman has demanded Democrats release video footage of the January 6 Capitol occupation — as authorities prepare to prosecute hundreds of protesters.

    Interviewed on Newsmax's Greg Kelly Reports on Tuesday night, California Representative Devin Nunes suggested security camera videos and other footage would show that most of the 440-odd people charged simply walked through the open doors of the seat of Congress.

    "Tell me how many people actually carried a hammer, broke windows, or aided and abetted those people that destroyed federal property?" Nunes asked. "Why won’t you show us the videotapes?"

    "Republicans have yet to see the videotapes of what happened on January 6," the congressman revealed. "Why are they not showing us the videotapes and why don’t we know who broke the windows and damaged public property?"

    A major in the US Marines was named earlier this month as the first active-duty serviceman to be charged over the incident, although over 40 military veterans have also been indicted. Also among those facing trial is self-styed 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley.

    The occupation — by a group of protesters who broke away from the 200,000-strong 'Stop the Steal' rally led by then-president Donald Trump — attempted to stop Congress official presidential election results from the 50 states that declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner. Trump continues to  alleged massive ballot fraud 

    "I am all for those people who broke windows to going to jail for a long time," Nunes stressed.

    "But what I’m not for is for people sitting in jail, like I understand, there is very few people reporting on this right now, but what I understand there are people who are sitting in jail right now who are having their due process rights violated," he insisted. "I talked to a lot of people who said, 'Hey, we didn’t even know we couldn’t be in the Capitol'."

    FILE PHOTO: National Guard soldiers patrol the grounds of the US Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the Capitol complex in Washington, DC, 4 March 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    National Guard Leaves US Capitol After Months Poised to Defend Building
    Democrats made a second unsuccessful attempt to impeach Trump — after he had left office — over the Capitol incident. 

    Social media users made light of the events with available smartphone video of protesters wandering aimlessly through the lobby of the public building.

    ​The only confirmed violent death during the unrest was that of 35-year-old unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year US Air Force veteran who was shot dead by a US Capitol Police (USCP) officer as she tried to climb through a broken window to reach the door of the House of Representatives chamber.

    The DoJ refused to charge the unidentified officer who fired the fatal shot, claiming they could not prove that "the officer acted wilfully to deprive Ms. Babbitt of a right protected by the Constitution or other law."

    The USCP's claim that its officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by protesters was belatedly dropped almost three months later after the autopsy report showing he died of two consecutive strokes he suffered late that day.

    Related:

    US Border Patrol Has Released More Than 60,000 Migrants Into the Country Since Biden Took Office
    Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'
    ‘Our Country is Being Destroyed’: Trump Blasts Biden Admin as ‘Disaster’ Bound to ‘Get Worse'
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Capitol Police (USCP), US Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse