Great Sitkin Volcano Eruption Hits Alaska, USGS Issues Red Warning

An explosive eruption of the Great Sitkin volcano occurred on Wednesday, hitting the Aleutian Islands at 21:04 local time (05:04 UTC). The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised the Aviation Colour Code to orange, while the United States Geological Survey has issued a code red amid the eruption.
#Great Sitkin #volcano (Aleutian Islands): new explosion today - A new short-lived (1-2 minutes) explosive eruption started at the volcano at 21:04 local time (05:04 UTC) and the activity is still continuing at the time of this upda...https://t.co/k5UdgWsUQs— VolcanoDiscovery (@volcanodiscover) May 26, 2021
#URGENTE El Volcán Great Sitkin, en las Islas Aleutianas de Alaska a entrado en erupción - USGS. 🌋— Alerta Cambio Climático (@AlertaCambio) May 26, 2021
Foto Archivo pic.twitter.com/YI3iSXGJIL
All comments
Show new comments (0)