Register
21:59 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021

    'Marjorie is Wrong': House Republicans Condemn Rep. Greene's Holocaust Comments

    © REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082996303_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_13c2cadd5125233ef646edd3569629c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105251082996454-marjorie-is-wrong-house-republicans-condemn-rep-greenes-holocaust-comments/

    Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), claiming she was being subjected to "abuse" by having to confirm her COVID-19 vaccination status. Greene also compared the move to "a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star," and were "treated like second-class citizens."

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement on Tuesday condemning Greene's continual comparisons of the Holocaust to facemask rules in the US House of Representatives. 

    "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling," the Minority Leader wrote. 

    McCarthy then shifted his focus to Pelosi, arguing that "anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party," but is being ignored by the House Speaker.  

    "Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language," he concluded, referring to Greene. 

    Indeed, Elise Stefanik (R-NY), chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, also issued a statement condemning Greene's language. 

    "Equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust belittles the most significant human atrocities ever committed," Stefanik tweeted Tuesday morning. "We must all work together to educate our fellow Americans on the unthinkable horrors of the Holocaust

    Additionally, the office of Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) came out in oppositon, with spokesperson Lauren Fine stating Scalise "does not agree with these comments and condemns these comparisons to the Holocaust." 

    House GOP leadership's condemnation of Greene's comments comes five days after the US representative from Georgia first began invoking the Holocaust in relation to the US House of Representatives. 

    "You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene told David Brody, host of "The Water Cooler." "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

    Greene has argued on Twitter that she "never compared" the two situations, and is the victim of "left-wing media attacks." 

    "I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years," she claimed

    Related:

    Cuomo Orders New York Police to Increase Patrols at Jewish Facilities Amid Attacks
    Sorry Not Sorry: Suspect Accused of Attacking Jewish Man in Brooklyn Says He Would 'Do It Again'
    'Evil Lunacy': Liz Cheney Slams Marjorie Taylor-Greene for Comparing Wearing Masks to Holocaust
    Republicans Massie, Taylor-Greene Bin, Shred 'Pelosi's Letter' on Violation of Mask Mandate
    Speaker Pelosi Says Greene's 'Verbal Assault' on Ocasio-Cortez May Result in Ethics Evaluation
    Tags:
    US Congress, US House of Representatives, Holocaust, Republicans, House GOP, Greene
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse