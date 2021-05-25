Brood X Cicadas Emerge at Site of 'Martian Invasion' in United States – Photo

The invasion of the so-called Brood X cicadas currently haunting the United States has apparently reached the town of Grovers Mill in New Jersey, which was portrayed as the first landing site of a martian invasion in the famous 1938 radio broadcast of “The War of the Worlds,” NJ.com reports.
As the media outlet points out, at least one of the insects made its way to the monument dedicated to the aforementioned broadcast, where it was photographed by Dan Mozgai, a bug enthusiast who runs the Cicada Mania website.
Brood X has arrived in Grovers Mill New Jersey. Fabled invasion site of the aliens in Orson Wells’ War of the Worlds. #cicadas #BroodX @weirdnj @NJGov pic.twitter.com/VookFHAw4L— Cicada Mania - Brood X (@cicadamania) May 23, 2021
"I was more surprised about the monument. I didn't realise it was in the park," he remarked. "It’s a very interesting part of New Jersey history."
He also noted that other cicadas appeared drawn to the monument but ended up slipping off it shortly after landing as it's “hard for them to get a foothold on polished metal.”
