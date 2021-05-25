‘More to Come’: Project Veritas Founder O’Keefe on Facebook's 'Vaccine Hesitancy' Approach

Yet another scandal involving the social media titan as it struggles to win back users’ trust amid data privacy issues after the personal data of 533 Mln users was leaked by hackers earlier this year.

Journalist James O'Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas investigative media, slammed Facebook on Monday on Fox News’ “Hannity” in the wake of a report by his company containing revelations by two anonymous employees; they said it's using a tier system to censor people who post information that runs contrary to the company's political ideology, by attributing a “vaccine hesitancy” score to unsuspecting users.

"What's remarkable about these private documents that Facebook has not wanted you to see until tonight is that 'Tier 2' [violation] says even if the facts are true that you will be targeted and demoted -- your comments will be targeted and demoted," O'Keefe said.

The journalist claimed that Facebook doesn’t want people to know it employs such methods.

"They are demoting your comments and de-boosting you on Facebook without you knowing that they are doing that. And they are obviously terrified of this report because they are responding to Project Veritas before they would attack us or ignore us," O'Keefe said, adding that "there is more to come."

O'Keefe’s comments come after Project Veritas released exclusive documents and interviews with two Facebook whistleblowers who described the social media giant’s attempts to “drastically reduce user exposure” to “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) comments and content.

"Based on that VH score, we will demote or leave the comment alone depending on the content within the comment," one anonymous insider said.

“The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don’t, you will be singled out,” one of the whistleblowers was quoted as saying by Project Veritas.

Despite O'Keefe’s claims that Facebook doesn’t want people to know about these revelations, the company responded to the publication by saying that they "proactively announced this policy on our company blog."

The investigative journalist, however, maintains that the change in Facebook’s policy has largely been private.