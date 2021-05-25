Register
15:38 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Microsoft founder Bill Gates looks on during a panel discussion on Meeting the Millennium Development Goals, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, 29 January 2010

    Gates' Divorce Prompts Scrutiny of His Past, Ties With Epstein & Clinton Foundation, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082758609_0:138:3103:1884_1200x675_80_0_0_91616cd0340819b06381d9a5a888359f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105251082991746-gates-divorce-prompts-scrutiny-of-his-past-ties-with-epstein--clinton-foundation-analyst-says/

    Bill Gates' philanthropist image is losing its lustre after the press started to dig into the magnate's past following the announcement of his divorce with his wife Melinda. What else may resurface in addition to Gates' affairs and meetings with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?

    It has recently turned out that Bill Gates, the legendary founder of Microsoft, had an affair with an employee and reportedly “pursued” several women at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation long after he got married. 

    Still, it was Bill's relations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which apparently became the last straw for his wife. In the autumn of 2019, a few months after the paedophile financier was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan, The New York Times released a report unveiling deeper ties between Gates and Epstein. According to Vanity Fair, Melinda began talking to divorce lawyers around the time the story came out.

    Does the End Justify the Means?

    The first meeting between Gates and Epstein came in 2011, three years after the infamous financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl, became a registered sex offender and later spent 13 months in jail, according to Business Insider.

    One might wonder as to why Bill Gates turned a blind eye to Epstein's reputation, notes Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist.

    "People less rich than Bill Gates are normally quite cautious in nurturing relationships with outsiders," he says. "Moreover, until recently, Bill Gates was thought to be especially wise and financially astute. So, it is particularly odd that Gates would spend precious time, over years, with someone such as Jeffrey Epstein, leaving aside Epstein's known, criminal proclivities. At the very least, spending time with Epstein, particularly after his release from prison shows remarkably poor judgement on the part of Bill Gates."

    The Daily Beast suggested on 18 May that Gates turned a blind eye to Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes conviction apparently because wanted the well-connected financier to help him secure the Nobel Peace Prize. 

    "He [Gates] thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," a former Gates Foundation employee said, as quoted by the media outlet. "I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out."

    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, Monday, July 8, 2019. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. Court documents unsealed Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

    Furthermore, Norwegian business newspaper DN reported in October 2020 that Gates and Epstein travelled to Strasbourg in 2013 and met with Thorbjørn Jagland, a former Norwegian prime minister who was at that time the chairman of the Nobel committee. However, a Gates representative has denied that the tech magnate had campaigned for the Nobel Prize in any way.

    Jeffrey Epstein was not the only "bad guy" Bill Gates was hanging out with: he had also maintained close ties with Rajat Kumar Gupta, a former director of management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company (from 1994 to 2003). Gupta was charged with insider trading in 2012 and spent two years in jail. Earlier he served as an advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

    "Rajat Gupta filled many roles in the Gates Foundation and organisations such as the Global Fund that were and are supported by Gates," Ortel remarks.
    Bill Gates (L) and Melinda Gates attends the ONE Campaign and (RED)s concert to mark World AIDS Day, celebrate the incredible progress thats been made in the fights against extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS, and to honor the extraordinary leaders, dedicated activists, and passionate partners who have made that progress possible. At Carnegie Hall on December 1, 2015 in New York City.
    © AFP 2021 / DAVE KOTINSKY
    Bill Gates (L) and Melinda Gates attends the ONE Campaign and (RED)s concert to mark World AIDS Day, celebrate the incredible progress thats been made in the fights against extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS, and to honor the extraordinary leaders, dedicated activists, and passionate partners who have made that progress possible. At Carnegie Hall on December 1, 2015 in New York City.

    Cooperation With the Clinton Foundation

    There is yet another problem that may further tarnish Gates' image, Ortel highlights, citing the philanthropist's cooperation with the Clinton Foundation. The Clintons' brainchild has never been properly organised and operated, according to the analyst, who has been looking into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for several years.

    The Wall Street analyst is not the only private investigator questioning the foundation's operations:  whistleblowers Lawrence W. Doyle and John F. Moynihan argue that the Clinton Foundation abused its charitable tax-exempt protection and owes between $400 million and $2.5 billion in taxes. This casts a shadow on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which funnelled over $25 million to the Clintons' charity network.

    "Bill Gates has run one of the largest charities in the world for several decades," Ortel says. "He should understand that his private foundation must accurately describe the identity, purpose and amount of each significant donation made in filings submitted, under penalties of perjury that circulate in the public domain."

    The analyst insists that ongoing review of filings for the Gates Foundation reveal false claims about many grants from the Gates' towards Clinton 'charities' from 2005 forward. According to Ortel, "the recipients are falsely described as a type of charity, and the amounts shown in many instances do not reconcile between Gates and Clinton disclosures."

    "Was Bill Gates sending money towards Bill Clinton exclusively for charitable reasons, or was he purchasing influence over a dynastic political family with deep reach into multinational globalist institutions?" asks Ortel. "And, did anyone in the Gates orbit of advisors verify that the Clinton 'charities' were lawfully organised or operated to perform work outside Little Rock, Arkansas?"
    Microsoft Corporation Chairman, Bill Gates
    © East News / UPI Photo/keizo Mori
    Microsoft Corporation Chairman, Bill Gates

    Gates' Past is Haunting Him

    Meanwhile, it appears that Bill Gates himself is no saint. The tech magnate "wasn’t always so publicly revered", according to Bloomberg: "During the heyday of the PC revolution, he was the ruthless nerd-turned-tycoon who brutally and profanely berated underlings and allegedly tried to slash Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s equity in the company while he was undergoing cancer treatment in the early 1980s," the media outlet recalls.

    Ortel wonders whether Gates' initial interest in philanthropy stemmed from his desire to improve his public image:  

    "Was the Gates Foundation exclusively charitable, or was it also an attempt by Bill Gates to insulate himself from deserved criticism or even from regulatory and judicial actions against Microsoft or other Gates-led for-profit activities?" the analyst asks.

    Vanity Fair told a strikingly similar story about former President Bill Clinton in December 2020. Describing how Clinton's ex-aide Doug Band helped save the public career of his boss after the latter left the White House, the magazine noted: "Band’s ultimate goal was to transform Clinton from a beleaguered politician… into the world’s philanthropist in chief."

    Ortel is not surprised by this apparent similarity: "It is an old story when monopolists and oligopolists attempt to launder reputations through charities."

    "No doubt, the Gates Foundation has done important work," the analyst underscores. "Equally, Bill Gates has made mistakes… One reason that Bill Gates' reputation may never be the same is that the divorce will prompt more aggressive scrutiny of his early years and of the monopolistic business practices at Microsoft, prior to creation of the Gates Foundation."

    Related:

    Bill Gates Wanted to Win Nobel Peace Prize With Help of Jeffrey Epstein, Report Says
    Microsoft CEO Breaks Silence on Bill Gates' Affair With Employee
    Bill Gates Seen in New York 'Beaming Ear to Ear' & Still Wearing His Wedding Ring, Media Says
    Tags:
    philanthropy, Microsoft, charity, Melinda Gates, The Clinton Foundation, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse