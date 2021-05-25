FBI Investigates Envelope With White Powder and Threats Sent to Rand Paul

Rand Paul has blamed an American pop singer who previously spoke about him on Twitter unpleasantly for receiving the threats.

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Monday has received at his home a package filled with white powder and bearing a violent message.

The image on the outside of the envelope had a picture of the senator in bandages with an emblematic firearm pointed to his head, Fox News reported.

Under the picture there was a threat printed, saying "I’ll finish what your neighbour started you motherf------“.

The FBI is conducting an investigation into the suspicious package received by the senator.

The image and the text of the threat apparently refer to the 2017 assault on Paul, when his neighbour Rene Boucher attacked the senator while he was doing yard work.

Paul had six of his ribs broken after the assault that stemmed from a dispute the two men had over yard waste. According to court documents, Boucher had "had enough" of Paul’s yard maintenance habits after he saw him stacking brush into a pile near Boucher's property.

The neighbour eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

"I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul wrote in a statement the same day he received the suspicious package.

"I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter."

Richard Marx, an American singer who saw his popularity peak in the late 1980s, tweeted Sunday: "I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbour I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

​Marx later sarcastically replied to allegations of his Tweets being connected with the envelope Rand Paul received, tweeting “Must have been me”.