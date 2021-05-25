Register
01:51 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One to a motorcade after a weekend trip to Camp David at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2021.

    'Hard to Keep up With': Psaki Says Biden Is in Particularly Good Shape, Netizens Dazed

    © REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082986946_0:139:3072:1867_1200x675_80_0_0_062dd0d1576d0284e0c553dd1b679f50.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105251082986868-hard-to-keep-up-with-psaki-says-biden-is-in-particularly-good-shape-netizens-dazed/

    Biden came under a whirlwind of criticism regarding his age and agility when he fell while climbing the steps of Air Force One in March. Among those who mocked at the president's three-time tumble was his predecessor, Donald Trump. However, Biden was fine after the fall, according to the White House.

    Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Monday that President Biden is so well that she has trouble keeping up with him.

    Psaki was asked during the White House regular press conference about the president's exercise routine and whether he still uses a Peloton stationary bicycle.

    Psaki said she did not have any information on Biden's "private exercise regime," but she admitted that she occasionally struggles to keep up with the 78-year-old president while they are out and about.

    "I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he's hard to keep up with," Psaki said.

    ​Following the president's famous plane stairs stumble the White House communications director Kate Bedingfield reassured at the time that Biden was "just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," as it was "nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

    According to US media, Biden was toppled by the wind as he ascended the stairs to the presidential jet,  a separate White House spokesperson reportedly said.

    Several weeks after that incident, the president stumbled a little while climbing the stairs of the plane in very rainy weather. However, then Biden managed to keep his balance and carefully, but rather cheerfully, got to the plane.

    And some of the users on social media did not fail to joke around on Psaki's words about the president's agility and the overall "toughness" of the questions asked at the briefing.

    ​For many American leaders, including President Gerald Ford, who nearly fell head-first down the steps in 1975, the stairs to Air Force One have proved to be a daunting obstacle.

    Related:

    White House: Biden 'Just Fine' After Falling on Air Force One Stairs, No Medical Attention Required
    Jen Psaki Points Finger at Air Force Stairs After Biden Stumble
    Trump Says He 'Expected' Biden's 'Terrible Tumble' on Air Force One Stairs
    Back on Feet? Biden Aces Stairs During Long Trip to Ohio and Back After Air Force One Fiasco
    Tags:
    White House Press Briefing, White House, Jen Psaki, old, Joe Biden, Biden, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse