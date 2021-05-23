Shooting in North Charleston During Unauthorized Concert Leaves Teenager Dead, 13 Others Injured

13 people were wounded and one 14-year-old girl was killed in a shooting during an unsanctioned musical performance in North Charleston, South Carolina, KTVZ News reported on Sunday, citing police.
Officers reportedly arrived at 10:30 pm to the intersection of Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive. The injured were immediately delivered to hospitals, and there is no information available about their condition.
The name of the teenager who was killed in the gun attack has not been released. According to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, the shooting was preceded by a fight near the makeshift performance space. The police currently have no information on a possible suspect(s).
Police chief on SC mass shooting that killed 1, injured 13: ‘This should have never happened’ https://t.co/lZ0pYmEvJV #chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/xfCGoyg5ww— Live5News (@Live5News) May 23, 2021
The shooting came as a row of other deadly gun killings have occurred over the weekend. A shooting in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulted in two dead and eight injured. Saturday night, two people were killed and 12 wounded in a shooting at a house party in rural Cumberland County, New Jersey.
