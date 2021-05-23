Register
04:05 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.

    Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'

    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082339482_0:87:3068:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_70340f0c1360c6b3d97af4cf405c599c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105231082970549-trump-says-arizonas-ag-wont-receive-gop-votes-if-he-doesnt-speak-on-election-fraud/

    The previous US president, Donald Trump, has continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, particularly insisting that Republicans who refuse to support his allegations are "weak".

    Ex-US president Donald Trump released a new statement on Saturday targeting Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich, writing that "no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the upcoming elections" if he does not speak on the allegations of election fraud that occurred, according to Trump, in the state's Maricopa Country.

    "As massive crime in the 2020 Election is becoming more and more evident and obvious, Brnovich is nowhere to be found," Trump posted, labeling the attorney general "lackluster". "He is always on television promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, which was Rigged and Stolen," the former world leader wrote.

    Trump urged Brnovich to "get on the ball and catch up with the great Republican Patriots in the Arizona State Senate".

    ​Brnovich has made no reply to Trump's post.

    Arizona's Maricopa County is currently conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results that saw Joe Biden surpassing Trump with an estimated 45,000 in the territory - an outcome the former president refuses to accept.

    Trump criticises those who do not support the audit, among them the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, that called the audit a "sham" and a "spectacle harming all of us".

    "Our state has become a laughingstock," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors letter read. "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."

    Others defended the audit, which has reportedly identified issues including a withheld router and an allegedly-deleted 2020 election database. Arizona State Senator Karen Fann has insisted that the audit is necessary to "get our questions answered", particularly outlining to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors that "apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies" were discovered, among other things.

    Trump's claims of election fraud emerged shortly after the November election wrapped up, as Democratic US candidate Joe Biden outran the former president, both in the popular and in the electoral vote. POTUS 45, who repeatedly insisted that Biden's victory was rooted in voter fraud, unsuccessfully challenged the election results in federal courts and opposed the certification of the results. 

    After rioters, including Trump supporters, stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, disrupting the certification and ransacking the building, the former president was accused of inciting the riot. While he denied the accusations, House Democrats impeached him, but he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate. Trump was ousted from mainstream social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook for the House impeachment charges of "incitement of insurrection".

    Related:

    What Are They Hiding? How DOJ, Maricopa Officials Throw Sand in Gears of Arizona GOP Election Audit
    Maricopa Board of Supervisors Crosses Swords With Arizona GOP Senators Over 2020 Election Audit
    Arizona Audit: Trump Slams 'Weak' & 'Stupid' Republicans for Not Talking About 2020 Vote Recount
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Maricopa County, Republican, Mark Brnovich, Arizona, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse