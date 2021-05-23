Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'

The previous US president, Donald Trump, has continued to claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, particularly insisting that Republicans who refuse to support his allegations are "weak".

Ex-US president Donald Trump released a new statement on Saturday targeting Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich, writing that "no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the upcoming elections" if he does not speak on the allegations of election fraud that occurred, according to Trump, in the state's Maricopa Country.

"As massive crime in the 2020 Election is becoming more and more evident and obvious, Brnovich is nowhere to be found," Trump posted, labeling the attorney general "lackluster". "He is always on television promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, which was Rigged and Stolen," the former world leader wrote.

Trump urged Brnovich to "get on the ball and catch up with the great Republican Patriots in the Arizona State Senate".

​Brnovich has made no reply to Trump's post.

Arizona's Maricopa County is currently conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results that saw Joe Biden surpassing Trump with an estimated 45,000 in the territory - an outcome the former president refuses to accept.

Trump criticises those who do not support the audit, among them the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, that called the audit a "sham" and a "spectacle harming all of us".

"Our state has become a laughingstock," a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors letter read. "Worse, this 'audit' is encouraging our citizens to distrust elections, which weakens our democratic republic."

Others defended the audit, which has reportedly identified issues including a withheld router and an allegedly-deleted 2020 election database. Arizona State Senator Karen Fann has insisted that the audit is necessary to "get our questions answered", particularly outlining to the Maricopa Board of Supervisors that "apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies" were discovered, among other things.

Trump's claims of election fraud emerged shortly after the November election wrapped up, as Democratic US candidate Joe Biden outran the former president, both in the popular and in the electoral vote. POTUS 45, who repeatedly insisted that Biden's victory was rooted in voter fraud, unsuccessfully challenged the election results in federal courts and opposed the certification of the results.

After rioters, including Trump supporters, stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, disrupting the certification and ransacking the building, the former president was accused of inciting the riot. While he denied the accusations, House Democrats impeached him, but he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate. Trump was ousted from mainstream social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook for the House impeachment charges of "incitement of insurrection".