Register
15:59 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a hearing examining wages at large profitable corporations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021

    Bernie Sanders Faces Obstacles in Senate to Block Biden’s $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082433784_0:26:3072:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_abec25a4f9a6c7ae7ccf07ac51664e2a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105221082965924-bernie-sanders-faces-obstacles-in-senate-to-block-bidens-735-million-arms-sale-to-israel/

    Commenting on the issue, Sanders said that “an even handed approach” was needed to bring the Israelis and Palestinians together.

    Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders' resolution to block the $735 million weapons sale to Israel is looking uncertain due to a lack of support.

    The Vermont Senator introduced the resolution on Thursday seeking to halt the planned sale of joint direct attack munitions and bombs. Sanders also backed a similar resolution introduced on Wednesday in the House by Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan, and Rashida Tlaib.

    However, the former presidential runner does not appear to have sufficient votes, the Hill reported. Lawmakers can force a vote, requiring a simple majority in the Senate by using the Arms Export Control Act to bypass the 60-vote filibuster, but Congress has never prevented an arms sale through a joint resolution.

    In case of a forced vote, Sanders would need 51 votes, or 50 votes and VP Kamala Harris' opposition to the arms sale to win. 

    However, even Democratic senators are speaking out against the resolution to block backing for Israel, which has for a long time enjoyed bipartisan support.

    Democratic senator and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez said he “wouldn't be supporting it,” so too second-ranking Democrat on the panel Senator Ben Cardin, who said he was confident “that the Biden administration is handling it properly.” Other Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee told the Hill they were undecided.

    On the Republican side, Sanders is also struggling for support, with libertarian-minded Republican senator Rand Paul refusing to back the resolution.

    "I have been opposed in the past to arms sales to people who I think are acting in a way that's sort of an undemocratic way, a tyrannical way," Paul said. "I think what I see Israel doing is acting in self-defense."

    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) listens with other guests as President Joe Biden speaks about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act during an event to celebrate the legislation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Alan Dershowitz Lashes Out at Bernie Sanders, Calls Him a ‘Self-Hating Jew’ Over Israel Comments

    Another problem for Sanders’ resolution is that it might fail to qualify for the fast-track procedures that would allow him to bring it to the Senate floor.

    The Biden administration notified Congress that it approved selling Israel $735 million in weapons on 5 May, and the congressional review period when lawmakers can attempt to block the deal lasts 15 days in this case instead of the usual 30.

    There is, however, a disagreement over when the review window expires and whether Sanders has the ability to force a vote.

    “I think there’s different interpretations about the review period and, depending on which way the parliamentarian rules, it could expire today or it could expire sometime next week,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said.

    Sanders still, however, would need to let the resolution sit in the Foreign Relations Committee for 10 calendar days before he can try to bring it to the Senate floor, and the House is out until mid-June, which is past the review period.

    Youths run away during a banned protest in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Paris, Saturday, May, 15, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Rafael Yaghbozadeh
    Parisians Take to Streets in Solidarity With Palestinians as Israel-Gaza Truce Holds

    The arms sale by the Biden administration has coincided with hostilities on the Gaza-Israeli border, with the sides agreeing to a ceasefire on Thursday evening, 11 days after the beginning of clashes in East Jerusalem, which were triggered by court rulings to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of the city and a ban on Palestinians visiting certain holy sites during Ramadan.

    Clashes between Palestinians and Israel's police in East Jerusalem in early May resulted in rockets being fired back and forth by both Hamas and Israel. An Egypt-brokered ceasefire was confirmed on Thursday night. The hostilities killed 243 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 people in Israel.

    Tags:
    arms sales, Bernie Sanders, Palestine, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A view shows shallow sand graves for people, some of whom are suspected to have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the banks of the Ganges River in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, 21 May 2021.
    India: Mass Graves of COVID-19 Victims Found on Banks of Ganges, Hindu Holy River
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse