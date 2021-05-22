Rift That Didn't Last: Jill Biden Spotted Hugging Kamala Harris After 'Go F**k Yourself' Revelation

According to excerpts from the upcoming book by Edward-Isaac Dovere about the Democrats’ efforts to win over the country from Donald Trump, now-First Lady Jill Biden was pretty frustrated with Kamala Harris for attacking her husband during the primaries.

There's some blessing in forgetfulness. Just a few days after an excerpt from Edward-Isaac Dovere’s soon-to-be-published book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump” revealed that Jill Biden told Kamala Harris to “go f**k” herself for attacking her husband during the first Democratic debate, the two were seen embracing each other.

Their hug happened before the Medal of Honour ceremony on Friday, as Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden smiled prudently as their friendly cuddle was captured on camera following rumours of their strained relationship in the wake of Dovere’s book reveal.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and First woman Vice President Kamala Harris.



We love seeing it. Normalcy. Two women working together to #BuildBackBetter America. pic.twitter.com/tPpIt10K10 — silverprincess💛 (@marsha_vivinate) May 21, 2021

According to the book’s excerpt published by Politico, Jill Biden was outraged at Harris for slamming her husband’s opposition to the federal busing mandate during the Democratic debate in June 2019, as the former prosecutor recalled her personal experiences on public transport. Harris also criticised Biden for previously working with two senators who supported racial segregation policies.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself,” Jill Biden reportedly said during a conference call with supporters in the week after the primaries.

The first lady has never denied the claim, in fact, she appeared to confirm it by telling a reporter on Thursday: “That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that.”

And judging by Friday's cuddle, she wants this to be the truth.