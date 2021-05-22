GOP Lawmaker Likens House Mask Mandates to Holocaust, Calls Speaker Pelosi 'Mentally Ill'

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier expressed her disregard concerning a mask mandate in the US House of Representatives implemented by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene сompared the mask regime in the US House of Representatives, established by Speaker Pelosi, to rules introduced by Nazis towards Jews during the 20th century Holocaust.

Speaking to conservative Real America's Voice network on Thursday, she said that Pelosi is a hypocritic for requiring Republican lawmakers to provide confirmation that they have been fully vaccinated before allowing them to be inside the House without a mask. She said, referring to Pelosi, that “this woman is mentally ill.”

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany [...] and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about," she said on David Brody’s podcast “The Water Cooler.”

Greene's statements quickly received backlash from Jewish communities claiming that “health-related restrictions” must not be compared with “yellow stars, gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities” as such parallels “demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech," according to the American Jewish Congress.

Greene was required to take her words back and bring apologies.

On Wednesday, she posted a video, in which she is shredding a paper letter that served to notify her that she had been spotted without a mask and warning that her next misconduct would entail a $500 fine.

Some other Republicans have ignored the mask mandate as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed fully vaccinated people to not wear face coverings indoors if the area is not too crowded. The House, however, has not yet removed the obligatory face covering mandate.

Mandatory mask wearing was introduced in July 2020 by Pelosi after several Republican lawmakers refused to comply with CDC guidelines that required all to do so. In January of this year, House Democrats imposed penalties for those who violated the rules – a $500 fine if the first warning is ignored. Additional offenses of the mandate would result in a $2,500 fine.