Evacuation Underway in King County Courthouse, Washington, Amid Reports of Bomb Threat

According to local news outlet KOMO, police were searching the building on Friday afternoon, but the King County Sherriff's Office only announced the building had been closed for the day and public services postponed, without mentioning the cause.
Due to an evacuation at the King County Courthouse, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) downtown public services (CPL permits, etc.) are postponed for the day. We thank the community for their understanding. pic.twitter.com/lNRCTxBDee— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 21, 2021
One of the outlet's photojournalists posted images on Twitter of a large police presence around the courthouse and road blockades keeping the public away from the building.
Hearing reports of a bomb threat at the King County courthouse from several people who were evacuated from the building. 4th and Jefferson have been blocked off. #komonews pic.twitter.com/Acm2Av1afy— Madelyn Hastings (@MaddyKOMO) May 21, 2021
