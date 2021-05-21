White House Says It Pared Down $2.25 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal

Psaki said the White House would reveal further details about the new plan later on Friday, but noted that it would still include parts of the original deal Biden considers key to US economic growth.
Biden has said he hopes to win bipartisan support for the massive overhaul of the nation's transportation and energy sectors, but is willing to push ahead with only Democratic support if necessary. Biden's Democratic Party controls both houses of Congress. However, Republicans retain the potent weapon of the filibuster in the Senate, which can halt debate on a bill, but which Democrats are under increasing pressure to shred as an unnecessary fetter on their legislative plans.
Earlier this week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sat down with leading Senate Republicans to talk about the $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan, but aside from making a $568 billion counter-proposal, the GOP offered no details about the contents of their alternative.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)