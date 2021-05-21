Register
15:31 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Capitol Riots: Why are Trump & GOP Leadership Vehemently Opposing 6 January Commission?

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145516_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_914ef1c3ae3b3ba30a636f3d9ba745cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105211082958398-capitol-riots-why-are-trump--gop-leadership-vehemently-opposing-6-january-commission/

    On 20 May, former President Donald Trump lashed out at the 35 House Republicans who voted with their Democratic counterparts to create an independent commission to investigate the 6 January Capitol riots. Still, 175 GOP lawmakers opposed the initiative. What's behind their unwillingness to launch the new panel?

    "See, 35 wayward Republicans – they just can't help themselves", Donald Trump ranted in a 20 May statement. "We have much better policy and are much better for the country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don't".

    Earlier, on Tuesday, the ex-president called upon GOP lawmakers "not [to] approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission", and even bring an end to this debate "unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied".

    If passed by both chambers of the US Congress the bill would give the commission subpoena power to call witnesses. The 6 January panel is modelled on the 9/11 Commission that examined the circumstances surrounding the 11 September 2001 terror attacks.

    ​The House GOP leadership, including Kevin McCarthy, opposed the legislation arguing that a series of congressional and intergovernmental investigations into the riots are already underway. He suggested that the Democratic Party's initiative is far from being unbiased and "could interfere with and ultimately undermine… ongoing prosecutorial efforts".

    In addition, the Republican House minority leader expressed deep concerns that the bill overlooks last summer's violent political protests, the 2017 Congressional baseball shooting, and the deadly attack on Capitol Police on 2 April 2021.

    For their part, Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) who voted in favour of creating the 6 January panel stressed that they are looking for facts and that the American people deserve to know what happened and how the nation can fix these failures.

    ​Yet another commission proponent, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), suggested that Kevin McCarthy himself should be questioned by the 6 January panel.

    "I wouldn't be surprised if he were subpoenaed", Cheney told ABC News on 16 May. "I think he very clearly and said publicly that he's got information about the president's state of mind that day".

    On 12 May, Cheney was ousted from the House Republican leadership over harsh criticism towards Donald Trump as well as voting to impeach the former president. Leader McCarthy supported her removal.

    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Melina Mara
    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

    Commenting on the split within the GOP's ranks, CNN called it a "revolt" against the Republican House leadership and Donald Trump's "personal cult". The media admitted, however, that 35 Republican votes represent "a small fraction of the overall GOP caucus", with a total of 175 Republicans voting against the 6 January commission.

    ​The US Senate is due to vote on the House-passed bill next week. Democratic senators need at least 10 GOP votes to pass the legislation in the evenly split upper chamber. However, given Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's opposition to the initiative it appears it won't be an easy task. McConnell has already signalled that he considers the House's proposal "slanted and unbalanced".

    Echoing McCarthy, the Senate Republican leader argued that the ongoing investigations are sufficient to probe the Capitol riots. In January 2021, McConnell subjected protesters as well as then-President Donald Trump to tough criticism. Still, currently he deems that the 6 January commission would be duplicative to law enforcement and congressional efforts. To date, the Department of Justice has announced 445 arrests in conjunction with the Capitol protests, while 100 more arrests are expected to follow.

    U.S Senate Republicans face reporters following weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
    U.S Senate Republicans face reporters following weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington

    GOP Argues The Protests Were Not 'An Insurrection'

    While President Joe Biden called the 6 January DC riots the "worst attack on [American] democracy since the Civil War", conservative observers suggest the violence at the protests has been deliberately exaggerated by the Democrats.  

    Julie Kelly, a political commentator and senior contributor to American Greatness, argues in an op-ed for The Epoch Times that the media-pedaled description of the DC event as an "armed insurrection" is an overstatement. Having examined federal indictments against 400 people currently charged by the Justice Department, she highlighted that only 44 defendants "stand accused of either possessing or using a dangerous weapon". According to her, only two protesters were found to be in possession of a firearm, but neither was inside the building on 6 January.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

    On 16 May, American Greatness released a video of the protests showing Capitol Police officers speaking with several protesters, including Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, inside the building on 6 January. One officer, identified by the media outlet as Officer Keith Robishaw, appears to tell Chansley's group that the police won't stop them from entering the building. "We're not against . . . you need to show us . . . no attacking, no assault, remain calm", Robishaw ostensibly said. After that Chansley instructed his group that "this has to be peaceful". 

    "The video directly contradicts what government prosecutors allege in a complaint filed January 8 against Chansley", the media outlet suggests.

    ​The media narrative calling the Capitol breach "an insurrection" is "false", according to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). "By and large, it was a peaceful protest, except for there were a number of people, basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol", he told Fox News on Wednesday, adding that he strongly condemned the breach and the violence.

    ​Conservative observers further argue that the 6 January commission will deepen partisan rift and may be used by the Democrats as a tool against their political opponents. Speaking on Fox News "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on 20 May, The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis said the proposed panel resembles nothing more than Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe 2.0.

    Davis presumed that the Democratic-initiated commission would use its powers to target the party's political enemies as well as to boost the Dems election odds in the upcoming 2022 midterms.

    ​For their part, Democrats insist that the GOP is trying to downplay the 6 January events and call upon Senate Republicans to approve the creation of the commission to get to the bottom of what happened that day.

    The protests erupted over suspected 2020 election irregularities as the joint session of the US Congress was preparing to certify Electoral College votes. During the riots, one protester, US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by a law enforcement agent, three passed away from natural causes. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick suffered a deadly stroke a day after the breach. Two police officers, Howie Liebengood and Jeffrey Smith, reportedly committed suicide days after they responded to the Capitol protests. Another 140 police officers were injured during the riots which temporarily halted the congressional session.

    Related:

    House Lawmakers Propose Creating $200 Million Quick Reaction Force for US Capitol Security
    US National Guard Troops Deployed After Capitol Riot Will Return Home Sunday, Reports Say
    US Capitol Police Deny Letter From 'USCP Officers' on Creation of Capitol Riot Commission
    Tags:
    insurrection, Mitch McConnell, US Election 2020, Liz Cheney, Donald Trump, Capitol Hill, Capitol Building, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse