Ex-FBI Boss Reportedly Sent $100K to Joe Biden's Grandkids' Trust as He Mulled 'Profitable Matters'

In one of the alleged emails, former FBI Director Louis Freeh also reportedly made it clear that he "would be delighted" to collaborate with President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

In 2016, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren and met with the then-US vice president in a bid to pursue "some very good and profitable matters" with him, the New York Post reports, referring to newly surfaced emails.

In October 2020, the newspaper published an article containing several emails allegedly retrieved from Hunter Biden's laptop claiming that he had arranged meetings with foreign officials for his father when the latter served in the Obama administration.

The "donation" mentioned in the emails reported by the NY Post on Thursday, was sent to a trust for the children of Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe's late son Beau, who later became Hunter's lover.

The Daily Mail on Thursday referred to an email marked "confidential and privileged", in which Freeh wrote to Hunter that he "would be delighted to do future work with" Biden's son.

"I also spoke to Dad [Joe Biden] a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options. I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun, and rewarding", the July 2016 email reportedly read.

The ex-FBI boss floated the idea again a month later, ostensibly saying he was working for then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was at the time embroiled in a scandal over one of the world's biggest financial frauds, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020.

"I would like to talk with you and Dad about working together next year. No doubt both he and you have many options and probably some which are more attractive than my small shop", Freeh purportedly wrote in August 2016, in an apparent nod to his consultancy firm.

The Daily Mail reported that the correspondence raises the question about whether Joe Biden was "discussing future private business deals while still in office" with Freeh, who was allegedly collaborating with "three men who were later found to be corrupt foreign criminals". Apart from Razak, they include French-Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu.

When publishing Hunter Biden's alleged emails in mid-October 2020, the New York Post claimed that in one of the documents, Vadym Pozharskyi, then a top official at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma , thanked the president's son for organising a meeting with his father, while in a second email, Pozharskyi asked Hunter how he could use his influence to support Burisma.

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the media for not covering the alleged corrupt dealings of Hunter Biden in Ukraine, since the story about possible misconduct on the latter's part was mainly ignored by the mainstream media, apart from Fox News, and temporarily blocked from sharing on Twitter.