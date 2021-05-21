Register
    FLOTUS Jill Biden Says She's Moved on From Saying Kamala Harris Could 'Go F**k' Herself

    The news comes following a report by Politico that said Jill Biden had been angry at Kamala Harris because of comments the latter made about her husband during a 2019 Democratic debate. Back then, the California senator implied that Joe Biden was racist.

    Jill Biden says she and Vice President Kamala Harris have moved on from when the future First Lady harshly attacked Harris for remarks she had made about Joe Biden, the Daily Mail reported. The newspaper writes that it sent questions to FLOTUS about her relationship with the first female vice president of the United States.

    One question referred to an excerpt from an upcoming book about the 2020 presidential election that claimed Jill Biden had said that Harris could "go f**k" herself following remarks she made about her husband during a presidential debate.

    "That was two years ago. We've moved on from that", the First Lady said, as cited by the Daily Mail.

    Earlier, FLOTUS' press secretary, Michael LaRosa, declined to comment on the excerpt published by Politico, saying that many books on the 2020 presidential election will be written, with some featuring accurate and inaccurate retellings of events.

    What Happened During the 2019 Debate?

    At the height of the Democratic primaries, Harris, who is of half-Indian and half-Jamaican descent, attacked Joe Biden on race issues. The California senator drew attention to Biden’s opposition to bussing, a 1970 government programme aimed at ending racial segregation in the United States. She also emphasised that Biden had worked with two senators who supported racial segregation.

    "You also worked with them to oppose bussing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bussed to school every day. And that little girl was me", Harris said.

    After the tense exchange, the primary went to a commercial break. According to the book "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump", during the break Joe Biden told his rival Pete Buttigieg, who was standing next to him: "Well, that was some f***ing bulls**t".

    Jill Biden was furious too. A week after the debate, she berated Harris during a telephone conversation with close supporters.

    "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself", the future First Lady said, as cited in the book.

    presidential debate, United States, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden
