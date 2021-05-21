Register
01:46 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Thursday, May 20, 2021 it was “inappropriate” for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed.

    NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Advised by CNN Anchor Brother Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082953286_0:16:2925:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_9e1c2dccbc5c4b598f2245efb77e77e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105211082953350-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-advised-by-cnn-anchor-brother-amid-sexual-misconduct-allegations---report/

    Numerous women - many of them current, or former state employees - have accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, and has refused to resign, pending the results of New York Attorney General Letitia James' ongoing, independent investigation into the matter.

    Chris Cuomo, host of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," joined brother Andrew Cuomo and several of the governor's staffers on a series of phone conferences regarding mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a Thursday report in the Washington Post.

    Citing "four people familiar with the discussions," the outlet detailed the conversations in question took place near the top of the year, following allegations of sexual harassment first presented by Lindsey Boylan in December 2020. 

    Boylan, a 36-year-old, former aide to the NY governor, has claimed that Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years" and kissed her "on the lips" after a meeting.

    Governor Cuomo, as well as his top aide, communications team, attorneys, and a number of advisers, were reportedly on the conference calls with the CNN anchor. 

    Chris Cuomo allegedly advised his brother to not resign, and, at one point, called out "cancel culture" as a reason to oppose the mounting allegations, according to the Post. 

    CNN has come out in defense of their employee, but did acknowledge that "it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges." 

    "Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo — on air or behind the scenes," CNN said in a statement provided to the outlet. "In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother." 

    The cable network also expressed it will not reprimand Chris Cuomo. 

    Indeed, the CNN anchor announced back in March that he "obviously" could not be objective when it comes to covering his brother. 

    Within the past week, it has been revealed that the NY Attorney General James' office has issued a subpoena to at least four former aides of Cuomo, calling on them to deliver sworn testimonies following their respective misconduct allegations against the governor.

    Related:

    Pandemic Profits: Embattled NY Gov. Cuomo to Make $5 Million From COVID-19 Book
    'Irresponsible': New York Gov. Cuomo Slams Mayor De Blasio, Says State Could Reopen Ahead of July 1
    Cuomo Aides Have Been Trying to Hide Actual Nursing Home Death Toll for Months, Report Says
    Cuomo Insists He Won't Resign Over Scandals, Blames Trump for Nursing Home Controversy - Report
    US DoJ Seizes Nearly 70 Big Cats After Raid on 'Tiger King Park' in Oklahoma
    Tags:
    CNN, misconduct allegations, sexual misconduct, New York, Chris Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse