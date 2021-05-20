Register
11:35 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A security official moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

    'Significant Circumstantial Evidence' Points to COVID Leak From Wuhan Lab, House Republicans Claim

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082946287_0:280:3072:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_edd8403590c0e760d18e25e3980c8a28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105201082947965-significant-circumstantial-evidence-points-to-covid-leak-from-wuhan-lab-house-republicans-claim/

    Last month, the White House accused China of failing "to be transparent" in releasing its findings on the origins of COVID-19 as part of a report Beijing issued in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.

    A group of House Republicans has claimed there is "significant circumstantial evidence" that the coronavirus outbreak emanated from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

    In a report released on Wednesday, GOP members from the House Intelligence Committee urged the government to put "more pressure on China" to allow for a "full, credible investigation" into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The report, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News, stated that it is "crucial for health experts and the US government to understand how the COVID-19 virus originated" to avert "or quickly mitigate future pandemics".

    Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Security personnel gather near the entrance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
    According to the document, international efforts to detect"“the true source of the virus […] have been stymied by a lack of cooperation from the People's Republic of China [PRC]".

    The House Republicans argued that "little circumstantial evidence has emerged to support the PRC's claim that COVID-19 was a natural occurrence, having jumped from some other species to humans". They accused the Chinese authorities of failing to identify "the original species that allegedly spread the virus to humans, which is critical to their zoonotic transfer theory".

    The report was published after the White House in April lashed out at a World Health Organisation (WHO)-China report, claiming the study lacks crucial information and depicts just a "partial, incomplete picture" of the origins of the coronavirus.

    Members of the medical staff work at the Central Hospital in Wuhan, China (File)
    © Photo : The Central Hospital of Wuhan
    Members of the medical staff work at the Central Hospital in Wuhan, China (File)
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki, for her part, urged China and the WHO to give international experts "unfettered access" to the virus-related data and to allow them to contact people on the ground at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. Psaki added that US medical experts are still reviewing the report, but that the White House believes the document "doesn't meet the moment".

    The statement came after the WHO-China report in late March argued it's "extremely unlikely" that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19, escaped from a Wuhan research lab. At the same time, the report also failed to prove that the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, something that until now was the prevailing thesis.

    In mid-February, a WHO team wrapped up a month-long research trip to Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotspot. The mission probed several sites in the Chinese city, suspected of being the original source of the coronavirus, including a wet market and the BSL-4 high-security lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

    An aerial view of the P4 laboratory on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China's central Hubei province on 13 May 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / HECTOR RETAMAL
    US Reportedly Mulls Releasing Evidence Linking COVID-19 to Wuhan Lab Before Trump's Departure
    The probe was followed by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voicing concern over whether China had duly submitted its raw data on COVID-19 to the WHO, amid media reports that the organisation's investigators were denied access to personalised info on more than a hundred early cases of the coronavirus. Beijing vehemently rejected the allegations.

    During the height of the pandemic, the former Trump administration asserted that the virus came from a lab, with the 45th US president repeatedly referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus".

    Related:

    Wuhan’s COVID-19 Case Count May Have Been 10 Times Higher Than Reported, Study Finds
    US NSA Claims to Have 'Growing Body of Evidence' That COVID-19 Originated in Wuhan Lab, Report Says
    China's Wuhan Boasts Packed Crowds Greeting New Year as Countries Languish Under COVID-19 Lockdowns
    Pompeo Accuses China of 'Lying' About COVID, Urges Release of Wuhan Journo Jailed for Virus Reports
    Tags:
    report, government, leak, coronavirus, COVID-19, Wuhan, US, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse