Register
03:58 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The hat of acting U.S. Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman sits on the table before an Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on the FY 2022 budget request for the Architect of the Capitol, Senate Sergeant of Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police.

    US Capitol Police Refutes Letter by 'USCP Officers' on Creation of Capitol Riot Commission

    © AFP 2021 / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944281_0:294:3001:1982_1200x675_80_0_0_0e0f5e9da975e101c80a98914fe77489.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105201082944267-us-capitol-police-refutes-letter-by-uscp-officers-on-creation-of-capitol-riot-commission/

    The US House earlier in the day green-lit legislation envisaging the creation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly 6 January Capitol Hill riot, with the bill now proceeding to the Senate.

    The US Capitol Police took to Twitter to clarify that it does not take a position on legislation to create a commission to investigate the deadly 6 January Capitol riot, distancing itself from a letter that was released earlier by "members of the United States Capitol Police".

    On behalf of some anonymous US Capitol Police officers, the letter expressed disappointment in the opposition of Republican leaders of the Congress chambers to legislation on the creation of a commission, and went viral amid the US House vote on the corresponding bill.

    "This is NOT an official USCP statement", the Capitol Police stressed. "The Department has no way of confirming it was even authored by USCP personnel. The US Capitol Police does NOT take positions on legislation."

    While the official USCP letterhead was used in the letter, its authors remained anonymous, only signing "Proud Members of the United States Capitol Police". The document has no signature from the organisation or its chief.

    “We, members of the United States Capitol Police, write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers’ minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission,” the letter said.

    ​According to reports circulating on social media, the letter was sent from the office of Representative Jamie Raskin, and the officers reportedly preferred to stay anonymous "because they are afraid of retribution for speaking out".

    Raskin issued a statement on the decision by the US House to approve the creation of the 6 January Capitol attack commission, touching on the anonymous letter.

    "I want to salute all the brave Capitol Police officers who defended us on January 6th and thank the ones who penned a powerful anonymous letter about the trauma and anguish they faced while protecting Members of Congress, our staff, our Capitol and our democracy on January 6th", Raskin stated.

    Earlier in the day, the US House passed in a 252-175 vote legislation to create a commission to investigate the deadly 6 January riot, with 35 Republicans supporting the initiative. 

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced opposition to the commission, along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

    It is now up to the US Senate to decide the fate of the bill to create a commission on the Capitol insurrection, which took place on 6 January, when supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the presidential election results, claiming that the election was stolen.

    Related:

    Capitol Police Reportedly Fear for Their Safety, Decry ‘Tactical Breakdown’ During Ram Attack
    US Capitol Police Says Officer Assaulted in January 6 Riot Died of Natural Causes
    US Capitol Police Say Virginia Man Arrested for Scaling Protective Fence
    Tags:
    Riot, US Capitol Police (USCP), police, Capitol, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse