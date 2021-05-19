Video: New York State Police Swarm House of Rochester Mayor

New York state police arrived to a house belonging to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, confirming that there is a criminal investigation underway.
Video shared on social media shows a large police presence at 93 Woodman Park, the address of Warren's house. State Police Capt. Barry Chase is heard confirming that an investigation is being conducted on scene, but did not share more details on what is the subject of the probe.
"We're conducting a criminal investigation at 93 Woodman Park in city of Rochester. I'll confirm it is the residence of city of Rochester mayor Lovely Warren, and it's ongoing investigation", Chase said. "We'll have more for you as soon as we can."
State Police Capt. Barry Chase confirms troopers are conducting an investigation at 93 Woodman Park, the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. He says it’s an ongoing investigation and he didn’t take any questions. #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/hQXx5R5ydg— Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) May 19, 2021
At a home registered to mayor Lovely Warren where there are state troopers on the scene pic.twitter.com/mM8U91FSD6— Gino Fanelli (@GinoFanelli) May 19, 2021
Additional video shows law enforcement officers carrying bags from the house.
Authorities carry bags out of the home. This is as close as I can get - focus is in the middle of this video. @News_8 https://t.co/xeMpXJvddo pic.twitter.com/rw94AnVGJs— Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) May 19, 2021
Rochester’s city communications director, Justin Roj, released a statement saying that Warren had just learned of the investigation and "has no more information than the rest of the community".
"She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow", Roj said.
In October 2020, Warren was accused of creating a political action committee to funnel money into her election campaign at amounts over finance limits, with the case pending in state court.
Currently, Warren is running for a third term in office.
