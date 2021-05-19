Prince Harry to Drop More ‘Truth Bombs’ in New Documentary With Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and media host Oprah Winfrey have directed a documentary on mental health, “The Me You Can't See”, that includes interviews with a number celebrities who speak about mental illness they faced in the past. Among them are singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and Prince Harry himself.

Prince Harry, who collaborated with media kingpin Oprah Winfrey for the new documentary “The Me You Can’t See,” devoted to issues of mental health, will reveal more personal details, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

The episode is set to release on Apple TV+ this Friday.

“One of the episodes is very personal […] deeply,” a source told the outlet.

In the trailer for the show, Winfrey, while speaking to the Duke of Sussex, said that “all over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain. Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial.'”

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” Prince Harry said in the video.

Last week, he appeared on the “Armchair Expert” mental wellness podcast hosted by American actor and writer Dax Shepard and Emmy-nominated actress Monica Padman. His interview stirred controversy as he criticized his father, Prince Charles, for his parental attitude.

In the interview, he also mentioned the older generation, saying that his father, Prince Charles, made him go through the same pain that he suffered at the hands of his parents. He added that “a lot of genetic pain and suffering gets passed on” and stated that he would make sure he would “break that cycle.”

Earlier, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave a lengthy interview with Winfrey, offering critical commentary on the royal family. In particular, he suggested to Winfrey that his father and his brother, Prince William - the second in line to the English throne - were “trapped” in their roles.