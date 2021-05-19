Register
17:19 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 4, 2018

    Texas Governor Bans Abortions After Six Weeks, Makes No Exception for Rape and Incest

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082256799_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d892455aad9cc069310493470c8bc805.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105191082941055-texas-governor-bans-abortions-after-six-weeks-makes-no-exception-for-rape-and-incest/

    Proponents of the law praised the state’s officials, but abortion rights advocates called it one of the most extreme pieces of legislation in the United States, which they argue threatens women’s constitutional right to have an abortion. They have vowed to challenge the law in courts.

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a bill banning abortions as early six weeks. The official said the legislation would ensure that "every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion".

    "Our Creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives. And that's exactly what the Texas legislature did this session”, the governor said in a video posted on his social media.

    The controversial law requires doctors to check for a foetal heartbeat before performing abortion and bans the procedure if one is detected. The bill allows a doctor to perform an abortion if he or she "believes a medical emergency exists", but still bans the procedure if a woman became pregnant as a result of being raped or incest.

    The legislation will take effect in September.

    Texas is following the suit of other Republican-run states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, which earlier this year introduced near-total abortion bans. However, the bill signed into law in Texas is unique. Unlike the laws in the said states, it will not be enforced by state officials, but rather residents of Texas.

    Essentially, the law allows Texans to sue any abortion provider or any person who helps a woman to get an abortion. The plaintiff does not have to be related to a person who has had an abortion. Those found guilty would face a fine of $10,000 for each procedure performed or facilitated. This detail has caused concern among abortion rights advocates, who claim that doctors and nurses could be flooded with lawsuits and harassed by anti-abortion campaigners.

    "Every citizen is now a private attorney general. You can have random people who are against abortion start suing tomorrow", said Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston.

    The current law on abortion bans procedures after 20 weeks (four and a half months). According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90 percent of abortions in the United States take place during the first 13 weeks of a woman’s pregnancy.

    Tags:
    Greg Abbott, abortion, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse