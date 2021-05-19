Register
00:52 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    a detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray on Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba

    Three More Guantanamo Prisoners Approved For Release, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107229/53/1072295381_0:81:2000:1206_1200x675_80_0_0_99738be40b1b29d8b5efd57e5ce2ad62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105191082932441-three-more-guantanamo-prisoners-approved-for-release-report-says/

    Two US presidential administrations have pledged to dissolve the Guantanamo Bay military prison, established after the tragic events of 11 September, 2001, to house what were referred to at the time as the most dangerous criminals in the world. The notorious detention facility, to date, holds just 40 inmates.

    The Biden administration has approved the release of three inmates from the Guantanamo Bay prison, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed government officials.

    It’s unknown yet where the three inmates will be transferred, as the State Department must still negotiate security measures with those countries that will take them. It’s also unclear what restrictions would be placed on the prisoners after they leave Cuba – to remain detained or be set free under conditions.

    The detainees are reported to be 73-year-old Saifullah Paracha from Pakistan, who was captured in Thailand in 2003 for purported links with the 9/11 organizers, 54-year-old Abdul Rabbani, also a citizen of Pakistan, and a 40-year-old Yemeni, Uthman Abdul al-Rahim Uthman, one of Osama bin Laden’s suspected bodyguards.

    During two decades detention, no official charges have been brought against them. The decision to release the three was reportedly made last week by top US security officials, including the attorney general, the director of national intelligence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the secretaries of defense, homeland security and state.

    According to the paper, the board that supervises threat assessment earlier recommended six other detainees be transferred to other countries “if security conditions met”, making the total number of those held in Gitmo at 9 out of the 40 people who are currently imprisoned there.

    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a detainee, name and facial identification not permitted, stretches inside the Camp VI detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a detainee, name and facial identification not permitted, stretches inside the Camp VI detention facility, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.

    Last month, Guantanamo Camp 7, once one of the most secret sections of the prison, with “especially valuable prisoners,” was closed. All prisoners held there have been transferred to another unit. Camp 7, set up in 2006 and said to house highly dangerous prisoners, has repeatedly come under criticism for reported brutality and violence toward prisoners.

    The current US administration has announced that it intends to close the prison before the end of this presidential term. The action would require congressional permission to transfer any detainees for further investigation as well as coordination with other countries who would agree to accept the prisoners.

    The detention facility for international terrorists at the US Guantanamo military base in Cuba was established by former US President George Bush in 2002 after the 11 September, 2001, attack to imprison those accused of terrorism. At various times, around 800 people were held in Guantanamo.

    Among the total of 40 prisoners now incarcerated, only a handful have reportedly been officially charged.

    Related:

    Biden Admin. Guantanamo Review Must Ensure Remedies for Torture Victims, UN Experts Say
    Blinken Says Biden Administration to Focus on Guantanamo in 'Months Ahead'
    US Transfers Remaining Prisoners Out of Secretive 'Camp 7' at Guantanamo, Pentagon Says
    Tags:
    terrorism, September 11, prisoner release, Guantanamo Bay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse