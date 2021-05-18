Blinken Emphasizes to Germany's Maas US Opposition to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

"Secretary Blinken underscored the US commitment to work with Allies and partners to counter Russian efforts to undermine our collective security, and in that vein, emphasized US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Price said.
Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that the Biden administration will waive sanctions against the corporate entity and the top executive managing the construction of the Nord Stream 2. The State Department, in its Nord Stream 2 sanctions list prepared for Congress, will waive those sanctions proposed against the Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, using US national interests as justification, the publication reported, citing two sources briefed on the decision.
Both Blinken and Maas discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation in order to managed challenges posed by Russia and China, Price said. They also spoke of deescalation in the Middle East and troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, he added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)