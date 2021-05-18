Register
23:04 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give joint statements to press in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016. - Biden implicitly criticised Palestinian leaders for not condemning attacks against Israelis, as an upsurge in violence marred his visit.

    Biden Reportedly Delivers Firmer Message to Netanyahu in Private Call Than in Public Statement

    © AFP 2021 / DEBBIE HILL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082932181_0:0:3128:1758_1200x675_80_0_0_01a9693221dc2c00a43be9583c3d036d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105181082932241-biden-reportedly-delivers-firmer-message-to-netanyahu-in-private-call-than-in-public-statement/

    As tensions between Tel Aviv and Hamas have intensified during the month, seeing rocket exchanges between Israel and Gaza, US President Joe Biden has voiced his support for a ceasefire and met criticism from some Democratic lawmakers who have urged him to take a tougher stance on the conflict.

    US President Joe Biden, in a private Monday call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was tougher than he expressed publicly, warning the latter that "he could put off growing pressure from the international community and from Congress to call on Israel to change its approach to Hamas for only so long", The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed people claiming to be familiar with the call.

    Biden has reportedly hinted that there is a time limit for his ability to diplomatically cover the actions of the Israeli government amid heated tensions between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

    According to the report, a new dynamic has emerged in American politics in the wake of the conflict, as the president is picturing himself as a closer friend to Israel than the latter might find in Congress.

    Biden's approach was defended by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who told reporters that the 46th president "has been doing this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is typically not to debate it in public".

    “Sometimes diplomacy needs to happen behind the scenes, it needs to be quiet and we don’t read out every component", Psaki observed.

    Not everyone shares the sentiment, however, with some of Biden's fellow Democrats voicing opposition to his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Among them, in particular, is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier in the month criticised the president's approach.

    "By only stepping in to name Hamas’ actions - which are condemnable - & refusing to acknowledge the rights of Palestinians, Biden reinforces the false idea that Palestinians instigated this cycle of violence. This is not neutral language. It takes a side - the side of occupation", Ocazio-Cortez asserted.
    Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashdod, Israel May 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashdod, Israel May 17, 2021

    On Monday, Biden and Netanyahu discussed Israel's "right to defend itself" amid the escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. Since the beginning of Ramadan, unrest has been boiling in the city of Jerusalem due to Tel Aviv imposing coronavirus restrictions at holy sites.

    In May, a decision by the Israeli court to evict Palestinian families from the neigbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, prompted violence to erupt on the border of Gaza Strip, with some 3,700 rockets fired from the territory towards Israel. Over 1,200 were intercepted by Israeli missile defense and some 540 landed in Gaza.

    Related:

    President Biden Faces Pushback From Democrats Regarding Israel
    Biden Voices Support for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire…Again
    Live Updates: Netanyahu Tells Biden Israel 'Doing Everything' to Avoid Civilian Casualties in Gaza
    Tags:
    diplomacy, US, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse