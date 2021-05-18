Biden Admin. to Waive Sanctions on Entity, CEO Managing Nord Stream 2, Reports Suggest

The State Department, in its Nord Stream 2 sanctions list prepared for Congress, will delist the Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, using US national interests as justification, the publication reported, citing two sources briefed on the decision.
Earlier in March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington planned to slap sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and warned that all businesses involved in its construction could also suffer.
The US has been claiming since the Trump administration that Nord Stream 2, a joint project by Russia's Gazprom and EU energy giants, will undermine European energy security and make the continent dependent on Moscow's gas.
