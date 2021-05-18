Register
06:12 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the United States Space Force flag as it is presented in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett stands far left.

    'It's Not Politically Partisan to Attack Marxism', Ousted US Space Force Officer Says

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080468239_0:158:3072:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_64d0d975a1e82ac5754305f7b4632d16.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105181082925903-its-not-politically-partisan-to-attack-marxism-ousted-us-space-force-officer-says/

    Last Friday, the website Military.com reported that Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, had been ousted from his post "over a loss of confidence in his ability to lead".

    A US Space Force lieutenant colonel, who was recently relieved of his command, has claimed he is being "misportrayed" online over his Marxism-related comments.

    Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado lost his post late last week following his appearance on a podcast in which he advised members not to comply with diversity training because it is based on critical race theory, "which is rooted in Marxism".  

    While Lohmeier hasn't been discharged from the service, it's unclear what his present assignment is. He had previously been in charge of a unit tasked with detecting ballistic missile launches.

    In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Kayla White
    In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

    In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Lohmeier said he doesn't believe he "was being partisan" and that "it is not politically partisan to expose or attack critical race theory or Marxism".

    "The reason I say that is because Critical Race Theory and Marxism are antithetical to American values. Critical race theory fuels narratives that attack America's founding documents. I'm being misportrayed online – I don't criticise any leader, or any person in the DoD [Department of Defence] or any elected officials – but I try to tee up ideas that I think are toxic", the lieutenant colonel argued.

    Critical race theory is an academic movement that emerged in the 1990s that sought to re-emphasise the continuation of racism and racial disparities in US culture and institutions in a direct challenge to the notion of a post-racial society that became popular after the civil rights upheavals of the 1960s and 70s.

    Lohmeier's comments followed him appearing on a podcast called "Information Operation" last week to promote his new self-published book, titled "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military".

    During the podcast, he said that "our diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we're receiving in the military via that industry are rooted in critical race theory which is rooted in Marxism".

    Lohmeier also lashed out at US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, saying, "I don't demonise the man, but I want to make it clear to both him and every service member this [diversity and inclusion] agenda, it will divide us, it will not unify us".

    Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond speaks at a ceremony to commemorate the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex​, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    'It’s Just Hard to Understand': Head of US Space Force Complains Not Many Realize Its Purpose
    The remarks were followed by Lohmeier being removed from his post by Lieutenant General Stephen Whiting, who then initiated an investigation into Lohmeier's comments.

    A Space Force spokesperson said that Whiting relieved Lohmeier of his post "due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead", adding that the decision was based "on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast".

    The lieutenant colonel's ouster was criticised by Republican representative Matt Gaetz, who described the move as evidence of the "wokeification of our military", and pledged that he would be "seeking action on this in the Armed Services Committee".

    Gaetz was echoed by GOP Senator Ted Cruz, who dubbed the decision to oust Lohmeir a "troubling" development.

    Tags:
    confidence, ouster, marxism, US Space Force (USSF), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse