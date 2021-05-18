The Bidens’ Income Dropped to Around $600,000 for 2020, Tax Returns Reveal

Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden paid $157,414 in federal income tax and reported a federal adjusted gross income of $607,336, according to tax documents published by the White House on Monday.
The couple's 2020 effective federal income tax rate amounted to 25.9%.
Additionally, Delaware income tax return reports for the Bidens detail that they paid $28,794 in state income tax.
"The President and First Lady also reported donating $30,704 – or about 5.1 percent of their total income – to 10 different charities,"
The largest donation was $10,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a charity geared toward child abuse that is also named after Biden's late son, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden, III.
The White House release on the matter emphasized that Biden's release comes as a continuation of an "almost uninterrupted tradition."
Trump decided to not release his tax returns during his tenure. The disclosure of a US president's tax returns is not required by law, but it has been somewhat of a voluntary tradition of transparency since 1974.
As for US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the couple's 2020 federal income tax return details that they paid $621,893 in federal income tax and reported a federal adjusted gross income of $1,695,225.
The couple's 2020 effective federal income tax rate amounted to 36.7%.
