Kremlin Yet to Consider Reagan Advisor Massie’s Citizenship Request

Massie, 90, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport during an NTV broadcast in Moscow. She came to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade.
"We haven’t studied this request nor had an opportunity to watch this wonderful show. But you should know that application for citizenship implies going through bureaucratic procedures … The request will be considered after these procedures are cleared," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in ending the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.
