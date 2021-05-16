Register
22:14 GMT16 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nurses stand surrounded by white pairs of shoes to represent the 402 nurses who died because of covid-19, near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021

    'Now is Not the Time': Largest US Nurses' Union Slams CDC's New Mask Wearing Guidelines

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    251
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082912287_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a49273f3ba07be1f5ff9a7d163623ae8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105161082912199-now-is-not-the-time-largest-us-nurses-union-slams-cdcs-new-mask-wearing-guidelines-/

    Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that those who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 will now be allowed to forgo wearing masks and socially isolating themselves in most cases.

    The largest labor union representing nurses in the United States, National Nurses United (NNU), has blasted the CDC for its new recommendation to loosen mask constraints, saying that the decision "threatens the lives of patients, nurses and other frontline workers."

    "This newest CDC guidance is not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country," registered nurse and NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement released on Friday. "Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century." 

    The CDC head, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the day prior that those who are fully vaccinated "can participate in indoor and outdoor activities," both large and small, without donning face coverings or distancing themselves. The CDC director claimed the guidelines were updated based on an "evolved science."

    "CDC issued this new guidance even though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency temporary standard mandated by President Biden’s January 21 executive order has been delayed for two months. This lack of protection compounds the dangers that nurses and other essential workers continue to face on the job,” Castillo continued.

    But the union fired back, saying the CDC needs "to fully recognize aerosol transmission and update its COVID-19 guidance accordingly to prioritize measures that prevent and reduce aerosol transmission." Previous guidance issued early in the pandemic said larger droplets in the air were the primary method of transmission, which is why many of the safety measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing, were judged effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    “If the CDC had fully recognized the science on how this deadly virus is transmitted, this new guidance would never have been issued,” said NNU President Jean Ross, RN.

    Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio both reportedly quickly dismissed the idea, refusing to follow the revised advice, at least for the time being, further confusing people who are still trying to find out what they should be doing to stay healthy.

    Walensky, however, reaffirmed the validity of the decision and claimed that the measure was not politically motivated.

    "[Vaccines] are effective. They are working in the population just as they did in the clinical trials,” she said.

    In this Saturday, April 4, 2020 photo, a protective face mask is thrown on the ground outside a supermarket during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv, Israel
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    ‘Clown Show’: Biden’s CDC Chief Bashed After Saying ‘Evolving Science’ Caused Mask Guideline Update
    Moreover, the CDC chief said that citizens should use "the honor system," meaning that the federal agencies will not monitor those who fully received the vaccine. According to the agency, this will enable it to better prioritize its resources.

    Meanwhile, the nurses' union took issue with the CDC's announcement that it would stop monitoring people who are completely vaccinated but still have COVID-19 unless they end up in a hospital or morgue. 

    “This means that the CDC is no longer tracking data necessary to understand whether vaccines prevent asymptomatic/mild infections, how long vaccine protection may last, and to understand how variants impact vaccine protection,” the union's statement read.

    According to its website, National Nurses United represents more than 170,000 members across the country.

    Related:

    Apple Users Now Able to Unlock Face ID With Masks in New Feature Update
    Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Hits New Low for US Adults, Poll Reveals
    ‘Take Off Your Mask!’: Asian Woman Hospitalized After Hammer Attack in New York’s Times Square
    CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans No Longer Need Masks Outside, Unless in Large Groups
    ‘Great Milestone’: Biden Praises CDC’s New Mask Guidance, Urges Public to Vaccinate
    Tags:
    National Nurses United, nurses, guideline, coronavirus, COVID-19, mask, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CDC, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse