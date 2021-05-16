Register
14:39 GMT16 May 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Colonial Pipeline incident while facing reporters in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    ‘Insane and Petty’: Netizens Riled as Biden Kills Trump Plan for US Heroes Sculpture Park

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    by
    122
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082881739_0:0:2476:1393_1200x675_80_0_0_5064d9067432223aabe93932585b9f14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105161082909459-insane-and-petty-netizens-riled-as-biden-kills-trump-plan-for-us-heroes-sculpture-park/

    A wave of attacks against statues perceived as controversial swept across the US and Europe last year in the wake of the BLM movement, triggered by the death of African American George Floyd.

    On Friday, US President Joe Biden rescinded a pair of executive orders signed by his predecessor Donald Trump to create a park to pay tribute to high-profile American from politicians to sports stars, according to Politico.

    Biden's move puts an end to the “National Garden of American Heroes" plans announced 4 July 2020 at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

    Trump conceived the park in response to protesters across the nation – spearheaded by the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM) – damaging statues of historical American figures they claim shouldn't be venerated.

    George Washington monument in Manhattan vandalized with red paint
    © Photo : Twitter / @AlessandraMQ
    George Washington monument in Manhattan vandalized with red paint

    Images circulated by the media at the time showed statues of America's founding fathers and numerous Confederate commanders from the US Civil War covered in paint and vandalised, with some totally destroyed.

    Such attacks also happened in Europe and other parts of the world in the wake of the protests, triggered by the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020.

    Statues of Belgian King Leopold II, slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston, and Christopher Columbus were all targeted.

    "These statues are not ours alone, to be discarded at the whim of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn," read the text of Trump’s order, cited by Politico.

    The Trump order directed the Justice Department to prioritise prosecutions of those suspected of vandalising federal monuments, according to the outlet.

    The current move by Biden is just one of a plethora of decisions seeking to reverse Trump’s actions, taken immediately after he took office in January.

    On his first day in the Oval Office, Biden signed 17 actions and orders, many reversing Trump-era orders or restoring those taken by Trump’s predecessor, ex-President Barack Obama.

    ​Netizens responded to the report, decrying efforts to erase Trump's "good" actions. 

    Tags:
    George Floyd killing, George Floyd, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Votre message a été envoyé!
