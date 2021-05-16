CDC Keeps Mandatory Mask Wearing by School Students Amid Easing COVID-19 Restrictions

The CDC said on Saturday that schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year because not all students will be completely vaccinated.
According to the CDC's new guidance released on Saturday, all kindergarten-through-grade-12 schools should "should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."
The CDC rules that masks should be worn at all times in school buildings and buses, with a six-foot (approximately 1.8 meters) space between teachers and students.
Following that, US President Joe Biden appeared in his address from the White House not wearing any mask, praising a "great milestone" of no longer needing to abide by the restrictions if one is fully vaccinated.
Earlier this week, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by US regulators for use in children as young as 12 years of age.
Biden welcomed this decision, saying that it was "a promising development in our fight against the virus."
According to existing scientific data, the majority of children with COVID-19 experience only minor symptoms, if any, although that does not mean that children have no risk of becoming seriously ill or spreading the virus. Some surges in daily cases have still been linked to sporting events and other activities involving children in this age group.
