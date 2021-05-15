Cops Bust Suspects Accused of Throwing Pig's Head at Former Home of Chauvin Trial Participant

While the vandalised home had once been the residence of Barry Brodd, the authorities note that he "has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California".

Authorities in California have arrested a trio of female suspects allegedly involved in a case of vandalism apparently targeting a person who testified in Derek Chauvin’s trial.

The incident in question occurred on 17 April when an unnamed victim called the police in Santa Rosa at 3 a.m. and complained that a group of individuals "threw a pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on the front of their house", according to a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The house where said incident took place was apparently the previous residence of Barry Brodd who testified for the defence in Minneapolis Police Officer Derrick Chauvin’s trial, the police notes, adding that Brodd, however, "has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California."

About 45 minutes after that, a large hand statue located in front of the Santa Roza Plaza mall was vandalised with what the police described as "a similar substance, suspected to be animal blood", with the perpetrators leaving behind a sign "which had a picture of a pig and read 'Oink Oink'."

The description of the perpetrators, who were seen fleeing the scene, matched the description of those who “vandalised the house”, according to Santa Rosa PD.

The three suspects - Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 25 – were arrested on 11 May on charges conspiracy and two felony counts of vandalism.

The authorities also announced that detectives are following up on additional leads and information, and that they believe that "there are additional suspects that were involved".

According to The Hill, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified as a "use-of-force expert" for the defence during Chauvin’s trial.

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd," Brodd said.