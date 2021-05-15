Register
    FILE - In this 23 April 2020 file photo, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters takes her mask off to speak during a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, H.R. 266, after it passed the House on Capitol Hill, in Washington

    Maxine Waters Accused of Abusing Air Marshals’ Services, Leaving Flights Without Security

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Previously, media reported that many of the Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress who voted against Donald Trump during his second impeachment and in the subsequent trial have ramped up their spending on private security since January.

    Maxine Waters and other members of Congress have been accused of abusing federal resources provided by the Air Marshal National Council.

    According to the council, a VIP "concierge service" for members of Congress was essentially created, with some fearful lawmakers beginning to request security details after the 6th January Capitol riot.

    The members of Congress requested security on their flights to and from their districts and even to vacation spots. The Transportation Security Administration had to reassign agents from "high risk" commercial flights to accompany lawmakers instead.

    A complaint, filed with the House Committee on Ethics, involved Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, who flew from Washington, DC, to Minneapolis to attend the Derek Chauvin trial.

    "Congresswoman Maxine Waters utilised numerous government resources inappropriately," the complaint reads. "Federal Air Marshals were removed from a "High Risk" flight to cover Ms. Waters flight to Minnesota. The High-Risk flight took off with no armed law enforcement on board, leaving a gap in National Security."

    Sonya Hightower LaBosco, executive director of the Air Marshal National Council said that air marshals can only be assigned to “high threat” flights, which have been deemed through a “vetted process” to have a security risk.

    "Air marshals for Miss Waters' trip were assigned high-risk missions, they were removed from those missions and assigned to Miss Waters mission on top of her already armed security detail from the Capitol Police," Hightower said. "That was not an official business trip. We still don't have any justification as to why government resources were utilised to fly Miss Waters out to Minnesota."

    David Londo, president of the Air Marshal National Council, previously complained to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General that “it has become akin to a type of extremely expensive concierge service for Congressional members.”

    FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, takes her mask off to speak during a signing ceremony for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, H.R. 266, after it passed the House on Capitol Hill, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Fmr Lawyer to Trump, OJ Simpson Accuses Maxine Waters of Using ‘KKK Tactics’ to Coerce Chauvin Jury
    Another representative told Fox News that the Congressional VIP or concierge service was "greatly expanded" after the 6th January riot.

    On 6 January, the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington in Trump’s support morphed into a riot, with dozens breaking into the Capitol building, which left 5 people dead. Trump was later accused of "inciting an insurrection" and impeached by the US House of Representatives but was later acquitted by the US Senate. The 45th US president, who called on supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination "peacefully" during the rally, denied any responsibility for the protests, saying that what he said had been "totally appropriate".

    US Marshals Service, Maxine Waters, riots, US
