One Person in Custody as Suspicious Car Closes Joint Base Andrews Main Gate - Videos

According to the reports, the main gate of the base is currently closed, and law enforcement is investigating the car for explosives using a special robot.

Prince George's County police in Maryland said they were assisting at an incident just outside the gate at the US military's Joint Base Andrews, as one person was apprehended at the site, and a check of a parked car is underway, local media reported on Friday.

According to the latest media report, the initial search did not find an explosive device in the vehicle.

Base security forces were investigating the incident with "partner law enforcement officials to address the situation," according to Stars and Stripes newspaper, citing the statement of a spokesman for the Air Force’s 316th Wing at the base.

Several videos of a sedan parked at the curb near the base's main gate are being circulated on social media.

#Breaking #sky9 over scene of Joint Base Andrews security forces are responding to an incident at the main gate. Base security forces are working with law enforcement officials. An individual is in custody related to the incident main gate is closed until the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/Bcn6bSjFBZ — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 14, 2021

Some of them show the work of the robot checking the car for explosives.

More video from #sky9 of incident at JBA. Again 1 person in custody this is the main gate where an active EOD equipment is on scene @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QDwC3iB1aa — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 14, 2021

DEVELOPING: Bomb tech in blast suit now looking at car, along with explosive ordnance robot outside main gate of Joint Base Andrews. pic.twitter.com/CO2W601Izn — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 14, 2021

The media reported that around 4:45 pm local time, a person in a vehicle pulled up to the base's main gate and informed base security forces that he had a bomb in his car.

At the moment, no further details on the incident, including the identity of the detained person, have been provided by the authorities, as the incident is "ongoing."

According to reports, the most recent security incident at Joint Base Andrews occurred on February 4, when a civilian infiltrated the base and gained access to a military aircraft. The incident occurred after a "distracted and complacent" airman securing a gate inappropriately permitted the civilian to enter the base, the investigators reportedly concluded.

Joint Base Andrews, which is located approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) from Washington, DC, serves both the Air Force and the Navy. It is known as the location where US presidential Air Force One is based, which transports the president and other senior US officials on a regular basis.