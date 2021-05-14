Department of Homeland Security Warns 'Violent Extremists' May Exploit Eased Covid Restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security has issued an extremely broad "National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin" warning that unspecified "violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks" in public areas.
The bulletin, issued Friday, is deemed to be relevant for a three month period from now until August, and warns that "historically, mass-casualty Domestic Violent Extremist attacks linked to racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists hve targeted houses of worship and crowded commercial facilities or gatherings."
The DHS warns of "ideologically-motivated violent extremists fueled by perceived grievances, false narratives, and conspiracy theories" sharing information online which it says aims to incite violence, possibly against elected officials, government facilities, police, religious or commercial facilities, as well as "perceived ideologically-opposed individuals."
The bulletin also claims that America's foreign adversies have "increased efforts to sow discord," pointing to Russian, Chinese and Iranian-linked media's alleged amplification of conspiracy theories about Covid's origins and the effectiveness of vaccines, and even suggesting, without evidence, that these media have been "amplifying calls for violence targeting persons of Asian descent." The DHS provided no evidence to support these serious allegations.
The domestic security apparatus encourages US law enforcement to "be alert" to potential threats, and to be "prepared for any effects to public safety."
In a series of tweets on the bulletin, DHS suggests domestic terrorists and extremists may be "inspired or influenced by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences."
It stresses that it "does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot," but asks Americans to "report any suspicious activity and threats of violence" to police and the FBI.
