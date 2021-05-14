Register
09:20 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President Donald Trump embraces the American flag as he arrives on stage to address the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on 28 February 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    Will the GOP Sacrifice Donald Trump to Keep 150 Senior Republicans Within Its Ranks Ahead of 2022?

    © AFP 2021 / JOE RAEDLE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082595747_0:0:2651:1492_1200x675_80_0_0_5fd3d6f1433869c20db78369ef45ec98.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105141082886429-will-the-gop-sacrifice-donald-trump-to-keep-150-senior-republicans-within-its-ranks-ahead-of-2022/

    Over 150 Republicans, including some former officials, have threatened to form a third party unless the GOP reforms its ranks and distances itself from the Donald Trump legacy. Could the separation of influential GOP politicians pull the rug from under the party's feet ahead of the 2022 midterms?

    On 13 May, the dissenting GOP members released a manifesto titled "A call for American renewal" in the wake of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster from the GOP House leadership over voting to impeach the former president. The manifesto, signed by over 150 conservatives, declares their "intent to catalyse an American renewal, and to either re-imagine a party dedicated to [their] founding ideals or else hasten the creation of such an alternative."

    Should the GOP Fear Anti-Trump Dissidents?

    It is not the first time that the group of "Never-Trump" Republicans has signalled a willingness to break away from the GOP. On 5 February, more than 120 GOP politicians held a Zoom meeting to talk about the formation of a third party. Prior to this, a vast group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials launched a political action committee (PAC) called "43 Alumni for Biden" in July 2020.

    "The GOP has had some difficult election years and as a natural result, there is a need for an ‘internal’ look at the future of the party," says Brandon Scholz, a Republican strategist from Wisconsin, insisting that "it would be wrong to ignore the concerns these Republicans are bringing forward."

    ​If 100 influential members of the Republican Party left it would be catastrophic, agrees Dan Eberhart, a major GOP donor and Arizona-based oil executive. He remarks, however, that "the history of these kinds of things is a lot more smoke than actual fire."

    "Judging by vote in presidential elections since 1992, Republicans are already the minority party – a fracturing of the party will only make matters worse," warns Daniel Palazzolo, professor of political science at the University of Richmond.

    One should not overestimate the influence of the dissenting GOP members, argues Dr. Nicholas Waddy, associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred: "Maybe they were influential once, but no more," he says.

    Trump is a divisive figure and it is no surprise that by embracing him, the GOP risks losing many of those who "hate him," according to Waddy. However, it would be far more dangerous for the GOP to alienate Trump and his supporters, without whom the party would be in very deep trouble, the academic emphasises.

    Earlier, on 10 May, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham reiterated his statement that without Trump, the GOP "are going to wind up getting erased".

    ​Indeed, an April Harvard Institute of Politics poll indicated that 56 percent of young Republicans want Donald Trump to play a key role in the future of Republican politics, while 61 percent of those who voted for the former president in the 2020 election said they wanted him to remain active in GOP politics.

    "The party need not fear small groups of Trump-hating dissidents moving forward," insists Waddy. "It does, however, need to find a way of mobilising Trump and his supporters in certain areas and districts, while projecting a more moderate image in other areas and districts."
    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Melina Mara
    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives to the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

    'It's Been 150 Years Since the US Had a Competitive Third Party'

    On the other hand, a third party has a nearly-zero shot at success, according to the observers.

    "There’s no hard and fast rule that says we have to be a two-party system, but a third party is extremely hard to get off the ground," Dan Eberhart explains. "There’s just huge hurdles of cost and infrastructure that would have to be overcome. The existing system just makes that very unlikely."

    He finds it hard to believe that regular members of Congress or people of a similar stature "are really going to rally around an independent party that has very meagre, narrow electoral chances".

    ​"It’s been 150 years since the US had a competitive third party and it eventually defaulted back to the dominant two parties we have today," he emphasises.

    In addition, "Never-Trumpers" have not had any meaningful impact on the American political situation before, according to Waddy: "Old guard Republicans have been sniping at Donald Trump since 2015, and all they've proved is their own impotency."

    "Trump-hating Republicans can expect lots of airtime on CNN and MSNBC, and lots of column inches in the New York Times and the Washington Post, but otherwise they're little more than Democrats in drag," the academic says. "The rest of us in the GOP just shrug and get down to business."

    There is a threat, however, that a potential split within the party may weaken both conservative wings, thus playing into the hands of the Democratic Party, according to Daniel Palazzolo.

    "Short of defeating themselves, the Democrats will have an advantage going forward," the political scientist warns.

    The GOP indeed faces tough decisions, especially given that it is becoming "less establishment-oriented, internationalist, and corporate" with virtually all US establishment institutions, including the media, Big Tech and Big Business despising Trump and throwing their weight behind the Dems, according to Waddy.

    "That makes Republicans underdogs, in a sense, but Americans love the underdogs," the academic remarks.

    When it comes to the 2022 midterms and forthcoming 2024 presidential elections, the Republicans' odds will be high if they simply unite against "the radical proposals of the Democrats", i.e. federalising elections, defunding the police, opening the borders, spending the US into bankruptcy, etc., the professor believes.

    Related:

    Fair Elections: GOP Adopts ID Laws, Creates New Alliances to Turn Tables on Dems in 2022 & 2024
    House GOP Votes to Oust Liz Cheney From Party Leadership Post
    Ex-Trump Official Claims 100 Prominent Republicans Ready to Break Away From GOP and Form a New Party
    Tags:
    third party, US Democratic Party, GOP, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse