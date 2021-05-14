Multiple People Injured Amid Drive-By Shooting in Rhode Island

Multiple people were left suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday in a neighborhood located in the southeastern portion of Rhode Island's capital Providence.
Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin has indicated that the shooting unfolded in the Washington Park section of Providence, and that multiple individuals had been injured as a result of the drive-by shooting.
Lapatin later revealed to the public that approximately nine people were shot, and that three are considered critically wounded. He did not offer additional details regarding the extent of the injuries.
Local outlet ABC6 reported that at least 6 people had been shot outside of their home, with figures ranging as high as 9.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
