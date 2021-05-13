Minnesota Trial of 3 Officers Over Floyd’s Death Reportedly Delayed Until March of 2022

The delay until next March is to ensure the federal trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao takes place first.
A federal grand jury on Friday charged the three former officers with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights through actions that led to the death of the African American man shortly after his arrest.
On Wednesday, Minnesota judge Peter Cahill announced that he had found aggravating circumstances that might invite a harsher penalty for former police officer Derek Chauvin, previously found guilty of murdering Black American George Floyd.
Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the ground by pressing the knee against the African American’s neck during an arrest attempt. The sentencing is expected on 25 June.
