Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid $5Mln Ransom to Hackers Within Hours of Cyber Attack

The hackers behind last week's cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline extorted nearly $5mln from the company, which the petroleum supplier was forced to transfer in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours of the incident, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the transaction.
The hackers sent the Georgia-based operator a decryption tool to restore the operation of the paralysed computer network after they received the ransom. One of the people familiar with the matter said that the tool was too slow, which forced the company to continue using its own backups to restore the system.
The fresh details contradict earlier reports that the company refused to pay the ransom to resume the pipeline’s operation.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)