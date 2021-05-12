Register
20:47 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US House Speaker Pelosi Feeling ‘Very’ Optimistic About Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082430331_0:49:3070:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_c66966f245561e390597dd460795bd8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105121082872917-us-house-speaker-pelosi-feeling-very-optimistic-about-passing-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill/

    US President Joe Biden is holding several high-profile meetings with congressional lawmakers this week in an attempt to reach an agreement about his $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday revealed that she is feeling optimistic about passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will be aimed at boosting the US economy under Biden. 

    Earlier, Pelosi had held the meeting with Biden, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

    “I felt optimistic about our ability to pass such a bill. I’m very more optimistic now - more optimistic now that being able to do so in a bipartisan way. But we’ll see,” Pelosi told reporters outside of the Capitol following the meeting.

    Republican lawmakers have made it known that they do not want to participate in any tax increase, and have argued that the bill is far too expensive. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) slammed Democrats during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, blasting his Democrat colleagues for trying to push the bill through Congress without bipartisan support.

    Ahead of the Wednesday meeting, McConnell insisted that the bill should cost no more than $800 billion. Democrats have fought to raise corporate tax rates to 25%, a move which Republicans have strategically opposed. Sen. John Barasso (R-WY) has also pushed back against the child care and senior care package, while saying that Republicans will not budge on any changes to the 2017 tax cut.

    Biden is also facing resistance after a disappointing US jobs report showed the US economy was recovering much slower than initially anticipated. Biden will meet with Republican senators on Thursday to discuss more negotiations concerning the price of the infrastructure bill.

    Related:

    ‘Absolutely Not’: Maxine Waters Owes No Apology for ‘Confrontational’ Comments, Says Speaker Pelosi
    'He Was Executed': Americans Scoff as Pelosi Thanks George Floyd for 'Sacrificing' His Life
    Harlem Meets Congress: ‘Exonerated 5’ Discuss Criminal Justice, Police Reform With Speaker Pelosi
    Feds Break Into Wrong House Searching for Pelosi's Laptop, Seize Electronics
    Is Pelosi Ready to Raise the White Flag? Why Dems are Likely to Surrender the House to GOP in 2023
    Tags:
    Bipartisanship, Infrastructure Bill, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse