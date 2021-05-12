Register
16:30 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive before Biden speaks, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del

    Will Dems' Wizards Launch a New 'Shadow Campaign' to 'Save' 2022 Midterm Elections?

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Dems and their allies are likely to instrumentalise the tricks described by Time Magazine's Molly Ball in her article "The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election" ahead of the 2022 midterms, suggests Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

    The Census Bureau's 2020 figures indicate that the Republicans have a good shot at winning the House of Representatives in 2022 due to population shifts and redistricting, according to The Cook Political Report. The GOP needs to pick up only five seats to retake the lower chamber.

    To complicate matters further, in the 41 midterm elections held since 1870, the president’s party has kept its House losses to fewer than five seats just five times, according to Michael Podhorzer, a senior adviser to the president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organisations (AFL-CIO), as quoted by The Atlantic.

    'Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election'

    Podhorzer is an "architect" and "wizard" behind Joe Biden's sweeping victory in 2020, according to Molly Ball, a biographer of Nancy Pelosi.

    In her Time op-ed, she reveals that the AFL-CIO senior adviser managed to bring together a "well-funded cabal of powerful people", including left-wing institutions, "resistance groups like Indivisible and MoveOn", "progressive data geeks and strategists", "state-level grassroots organizers", racial-justice umbrella organisations like the Movement for Black Lives, Big Tech, and "business titans."

    Ball outlines a set of activities carried out by the aforementioned "cabal" that in particular:

    ·         "got states to change voting systems and laws";

    ·         "recruited armies of poll workers" and created a force of "election defenders" in urban areas;

    ·         provided tens of millions in aid to states' election administrations and "gave secretaries of state from both parties technical advice on everything";

    ·         "helped 37 states and D.C. bolster mail voting", getting "half the electorate" to cast ballots by mail in 2020;

    ·         "executed national public-awareness campaigns" to convince Americans that it would be normal if the vote count continued "over days or weeks";

    ·         persuaded Big Tech to take a "harder line" against what they called "disinformation", which resulted in "removing content or accounts";

    ·         "drew energy from the summer’s racial-justice protests", many of whose leaders were "part of Podhorzer’s network".

    Although Ball insists that Podhorzer's effort "was separate from the Biden campaign" and even "crossed" ideological and party lines, most of this activity "took place on the left", with the AFL-CIO senior adviser being known as a long-time supporter of the Democratic Party.

    A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    A voter drops their ballot off during early voting, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga. With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    Furthermore, some of the de jure "non-partisan" entities mentioned in the article were led by former Barack Obama or Bill Clinton campaign operatives, while others reportedly have ties to prominent liberal donors, including George Soros, according to Capital Research Centre, a US investigative think tank.

    Assuming that Ball's account of events is true, the question arises as to whether Podhorzer's "network" will be at play again during the 2022 midterms.

    Indeed, there appears to be a lot at stake for the Democrats in 2022: if the GOP retakes the House, many of Biden's bold initiatives could be nipped in the bud by Republican lawmakers. In addition to that, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's initiative to impeach President Joe Biden could gain further steam. For his part, Senator Lindsey Graham warned in mid-February 2021 that Vice President Kamala Harris could also face impeachment over her support for the Black Lives Matter rioters last summer.

    "It is certain that past efforts to game election results will continue as outlined in that article which, incidentally, seems to be a confession of rampant election fraud", says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, not ruling out a new wave of unrest by racial justice groups ahead of the 2022 midterms.
    US elections
    © Sputnik
    US elections

    'Non-Partisan' Entities are Preying on Partisan Struggle

    Ortel is not surprised that nominally "non-partisan" voting rights and racial justice entities, institutions, coalitions, and movements were taking active roles in the partisan struggle, as they have largely benefitted from it.

    According to Time Magazine, the liberal alliance raised tens of millions of dollars for their 2020 activities. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative alone provided $300 million for Podhorzer's grand design.

    ​For its part, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, a member of the Movement for Black Lives - which was called by Ball a "key part" of Podhorzer's network - solicited a whopping $90 million in 2020.

    However, the BLMGNF later prompted fierce criticism from grassroots black movements over non-transparent spending. The scandal grew even bigger when the media exposed BLMGNF co-founder Patrisse Cullors' real estate-buying binge. Notably, Big Tech and the US left-leaning press stepped forward to suppress the negative coverage of the Black Lives Matter functionary.

    "At this stage, the battle seems to be between those who actually wish to tear America apart and then remake the nation into an unregulated technocracy, and those who wish to uphold the US Constitution and live in liberty under impartially administered laws", Ortel says.
    Black Lives Matter protesters set up camp inside City Hall Park in Manhattan, New York City (27 June 2020)
    © Photo : Jason Goodman
    Black Lives Matter protesters set up camp inside City Hall Park in Manhattan, New York City (27 June 2020)

    ID Laws, Big Business & Left-Leaning Activists

    Meanwhile, "an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans" described by Ball in her op-ed appears to be leading the resistance against the GOP's effort to strengthen ID verification laws and regulate mail-in voting in a number of US states. The Republicans argue that last-minute loosening of voting rules and ID restrictions in a number states under the pandemic pretext opened the door to alleged fraud and irregularities

    Thus, the adoption of the "Election Integrity Act of 2021" prompted a seemingly coordinated backlash from racial justice groups, left-leaning voting rights activists, and big corporations such as Aflac, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Home Depot, and UPS.

    The passage of another voting law by the Texas legislature triggered a similar effort by leftist groups and over 50 leading corporations, such as HP Inc., Patagonia, American Airlines, and P. Terry’s.

    All in all, over 100 US companies protested against GOP politicians' efforts to adjust election rules and implement ID regulations in mid-April 2020.

    At the same time, the Arizona GOP audit of the Maricopa County 2020 election results came under heavy criticism from such "non-partisan" groups as the Brennan Center for Justice. The latter is regarded as a member of the broader Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights coalition, mentioned by Ball as part of Podhorzer's 2020 effort.

    ​In addition, any attempts to question the results of the 2020 presidential vote are being lambasted by the US mainstream media and Big Tech as a "big lie".

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of his American Rescue Plan from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2021
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of his American Rescue Plan from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2021
    Biden's Policies May Pave the Way to Dems' Defeat

    Despite all these efforts, the Biden administration's policies may upend the Democratic Party and the president's prospects in 2022 and 2024, according to Ortel, who refers to April's weak jobs report and soaring prices.

    "In theory, Biden and Harris won because voters preferred their vague plans over Trump's policies", the Wall Street analyst says. "By November 2022, and likely well before then, the electorate will be able to understand just how well inflation, higher taxes, slumping capital markets and escalating crime and conflict have served us".

    He draws attention to the fact that in mere months, "Biden-Harris pronouncements regarding legislation and Executive Actions have had chilling impacts on private sector investment, on crime, on national security, and on investor confidence, particularly regarding dollar-denominated assets such as bonds and stocks."

    According to him, the primary goal of conservatives should be to stop and ideally roll back the damaging economic, domestic, and foreign initiatives of the Biden-Harris administration.

    "At this moment, the gargantuan spending ambitions outlined on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration are unlikely to get signed into law before November 2022", he believes. "After then, assuming free and fair elections materialise, the hard left and Republicans In Name Only (RINO) are likely to pay steep prices at the polls".

    Related:

    Coca-Cola Bashes Georgia Voting Law Despite Requiring IDs at Shareholder Meeting, Media Says
    Fair Elections: GOP Adopts ID Laws, Creates New Alliances to Turn Tables on Dems in 2022 & 2024
    Donald Trump Touts UK Voter ID Reform, Says US Should Adopt One Too
    Tags:
    Absentee Ballots, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Soros, Democrats, Republicans, US midterm elections, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse