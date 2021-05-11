US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals in Lebanon

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven individuals in connection with Hezbollah and its financial firm, Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH)," the Treasury said in a statement.
The sanctions target Ezzat Youssef Akar, Ibrahim Ali Daher, Abbas Hassan Gharib, Mustafa Habib Harb, Hasan Chehadeh Othman, Wahid Mahmud Subayti and Ahmad Mohamad Yazbeck, all from Lebanon, the Treasury said.
Hezbollah has been designated as a terrorist organization by more than 20 countries, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom. The European Union has designated Hezbollah's military wing a terrorist organisation.
