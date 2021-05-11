Kremlin Denies All Claims About Russian Involvement in Hacker Attacks in US

"Russia has nothing to do with hacker attacks [in the US]. Russia had nothing to do with the previous hacker attacks. We categorically refuse to accept any accusations against us in this regard", Peskov told reporters.
On Monday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that the country’s largest pipeline operator, the Colonial Pipeline, had suffered a cyberattack. The FBI has confirmed that the DarkSide ransomware was responsible for the incident. According to media reports, the DarkSide hackers are a group of Russian cybercriminals.
US President Joe Biden cited intelligence data as saying that there was no evidence Russia was behind the attack, but "the actor's ransomware is in Russia".
US Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood said on Monday that the Colonial Pipeline wasn’t damaged by the recent hack attack by the DarkSide ransomware, and that its operations can quickly resume.
The Colonial Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels per day, which is almost half of the gasoline, diesel, and other fuels used on the US East Coast.
