Photo: CBP Agents Arrest 18-Year-Old With $1.3 Million Worth of Methamphetamine in Texas

Back in April, another 18-year-old woman was arrested at a US-Mexico border checkpoint after officers with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered she was transporting more than $50,000 worth of methamphetamine into the US.

The CBP on Monday announced that officers with the Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested an 18-year-old female resident of Edinburg, Texas, after locating 24 packages of methamphetamine in her vehicle's tires.

The arrest, which occurred on May 9, took place after the US woman attempted to cross back into the country from Mexico. Using a non-intrusive imaging examination, agents inspecting her 2016 Ford Fusion located some 64.86 pounds (29.42 kilograms) of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The woman was arrested by CBP officers and remains in US Homeland Security custody.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Packages containing nearly 65 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

"Young people getting involved in illicit activities such as these must realize that there are consequences that could possibly impact the rest of your life," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who manages the Ports of Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas. "CBP highly encourages everyone not to fall prey to these smuggling organizations who promise quick financial gains on their behalf."

Parker's comments come amid Texas authorities' reported rise in drug trafficking probes.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told News Channel 11 back in March that his area has seen a "significant increase" in methamphetamine and fentanyl cases.

"The majority of fentanyl and methamphetamine that make it to the United States is being trafficked across the southern border into the United States," US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Michael Miller told the outlet. "Just know it’s coming in, it hasn’t stopped, it continues to come in. We’re out there, our local and state partners are out there with us, seizures increased so we’re doing all we can."

The CBP's Sunday arrest of an 18-year-old Texas woman mirrors the April 10 arrest of an 18-year-old woman from Brownsville, Texas.

Similarly, the woman attempted to re-enter the US, but was stopped by CBP officers at the gate. The authorities ultimately arrested the young woman after finding 2.54 pounds (1.15 kilograms) of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) A package containing more than $50,000 in methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The package, retrieved from under the woman's shirt, had an estimated street value of $50,970.