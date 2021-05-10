New York Boosting Police Presence in Times Square Following Weekend Shooting, Mayor Says

"It will be use of our CRC [Critical Response Command] officers in Time Square. You'll see additional presence. I think there may be some other areas as well where you'll see that. And it's important to show people that presence, I think it is reassuring and helpful," the mayor told reporters.
He also said it is important to maintain safety as the city begins to reopen after a long pandemic-related shutdown.
The shooting that prompted these additional security measures occurred on Saturday in Times Squares, and left three people injured, although they are all expected to make a full recovery. The suspected shooter, Farrakhan Muhammad, is not yet in police custody.
