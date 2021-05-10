Register
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of his American Rescue Plan from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2021

    Biden's Chief of Staff Says POTUS Shouldn't Underestimate Trump if He Runs in 2024

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at his possible participation in the next electoral cycle as a presidential candidate from the GOP. Biden, too, has suggested that he might run for the second term in 2024, making a rematch between the two politicians entirely possible.

    US President Joe Biden should not underestimate Trump as an electoral opponent in the 2024 presidential election, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has suggested in an interview with Axios.

    "I wouldn’t want to estimate or underestimate Donald Trump as an opponent if he chooses to run", Klain said.

    Biden's chief of staff further suggested that in the 2024 race, the Democrat POTUS will benefit from his record during the first term. Klain expressed hope that Biden will be able to assemble a "powerful record" that, in turn, will allow him to be reelected.

    Notably, similar hopes fueled Trump's campaign in 2019. However, apparently, all previous deeds, such as record-high rates of economic growth, were overshadowed by the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

    A 3D-printed Facebook Like symbol is displayed inverted in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    GOP Heavyweights Slam Big Tech Over Trump Facebook Ban, Fueling 2024 Campaign Rumors

    Trump has repeatedly hinted since his departure from the White House that he might seek reelection in 2024, but has so far refrained from giving a definite answer to the question of whether he will run for office again. Biden, in turn, has indicated that it was his "expectation" that he will run in 2024, although he added that he doesn't plan anything with certainty that far into the future.

    "I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan 4 1/2, 3 1/2 years ahead for certain", Biden stated in March.

    GOP Heavyweights Slam Big Tech Over Trump Facebook Ban, Fueling 2024 Campaign Rumors
    Trump Pledges GOP Will Reclaim House and Senate in 2022 Midterms, 'Win the White House' in 2024
    Does Dinner With Trump Indicate Florida Governor DeSantis Will Run for President in 2024?
    Nikki Haley Vows to Support Donald Trump in 2024 if He Announces His Bid, Won’t Run Against Him
    Trump 'Beyond Seriously' Considering 2024 Run if GOP Can 'Get the Right People' on Capitol Hill
    Tags:
    2024 US Presidential Elections, US, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
