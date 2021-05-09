Register
06:23 GMT09 May 2021
    In this Tuesday, 1 December 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany

    Elon Musk Reveals He is First Person with Asperger's to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

    © AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
    by
    SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk became a much-anticipated guest on "Saturday Night Live" - the long-running NBC variety show, in an appearance that was touted as potentially a market-moving event for his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk finally made a much-anticipated appearance on the late night comedy show "Saturday Night Live", yet again proving that a technology guru can be far from stuffy.

    The business magnate and industrial designer with a penchant for Internet meme-making immediately scored kudos with his opening monologue.

    ​Whole-heartedly embracing the sketch comedy format of the show, which he hosted alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, his opening statements touched upon his controversial Twitter posts, as well as how to pronounce the name of his son with Canadian singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher).

    Elon Musk, left and Grimes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Elon Musk, left and Grimes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

    Their son is called X Æ A-12, where, according to Grimes, "X" stood for "the unknown variable", while "Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI—shorthand for artificial intelligence and Japanese for "love".

    Musk particularly won kudos on Twitter for revealing on the show that he has Asperger's in what was perceived as a self-deprecating and engaging manner.

    The billionaire many times over said:

    "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host "Saturday Night Live!"
    Musk then quipped: "The first to admit it."

    Elon Musk was enthusiastically praised on Twitter for revealing his humorous side on the show.

    Users were quick to give a “shout out” to the tech guru on Twitter.

    ​Meanwhile, Dogecoin traders around the world had eagerly awaited Elon Musk’s appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” with apps open should the Tesla chief – a known crypto booster - move prices.

    Ahead of his appearance on SNL, Elon Musk had teased the action on early Friday evening in a tweet with a picture of himself and the two other SNL guest stars, The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus.

    Dogecoin
    DADO RUVIC
    Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration picture taken April 20, 2021

    They posed with Dogecoin’s mascot, a Shibu Ina, photoshopped in.

    Musk, in particular, has supported the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Last year, Musk sparked a wave of interest in Dogecoin after a spate of tweets about it as joke.

    Since then, it has witnessed a dramatic spike, shooting up nearly 40% this past week in the lead-up to Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live".

