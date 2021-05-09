Elon Musk Reveals He is First Person with Asperger's to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk became a much-anticipated guest on "Saturday Night Live" - the long-running NBC variety show, in an appearance that was touted as potentially a market-moving event for his favourite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

The business magnate and industrial designer with a penchant for Internet meme-making immediately scored kudos with his opening monologue.

Special link to view SNL outside USAhttps://t.co/egSDZ8sNFu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2021

​Whole-heartedly embracing the sketch comedy format of the show, which he hosted alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, his opening statements touched upon his controversial Twitter posts, as well as how to pronounce the name of his son with Canadian singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher).

© AP Photo / Evan Agostini Elon Musk, left and Grimes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

Their son is called X Æ A-12, where, according to Grimes, "X" stood for "the unknown variable", while "Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI—shorthand for artificial intelligence and Japanese for "love".

Musk particularly won kudos on Twitter for revealing on the show that he has Asperger's in what was perceived as a self-deprecating and engaging manner.

The billionaire many times over said:

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host "Saturday Night Live!"

Musk then quipped: "The first to admit it."

Elon Musk was enthusiastically praised on Twitter for revealing his humorous side on the show.

Users were quick to give a “shout out” to the tech guru on Twitter.

Shout out to Elon Musk for being this first person with Aspergers to host SNL, that’s huge!!! 👏🎉#ElonMusk #SNL #SNLdoge — Valerie (@ImoffValerie) May 9, 2021

Kudos to @elonmusk for letting everyone know he has Aspergers and just embracing it. Huge step for the Autistic community getting the recognition they deserve. — Father of @BarstoolBigCat’s son’s mortal enemy (@CountGeoffula) May 9, 2021

Elon having aspergers was not something I expected and I can't believe I am going to say this, but he is actually very likeable and funny. — Red 💉💉 (@Redpainter1) May 9, 2021

​Meanwhile, Dogecoin traders around the world had eagerly awaited Elon Musk’s appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” with apps open should the Tesla chief – a known crypto booster - move prices.

Ahead of his appearance on SNL, Elon Musk had teased the action on early Friday evening in a tweet with a picture of himself and the two other SNL guest stars, The Kid Laroi and Miley Cyrus.

DADO RUVIC Cryptocurrency representations are seen in front of the Dogecoin logo in this illustration picture taken April 20, 2021

They posed with Dogecoin’s mascot, a Shibu Ina, photoshopped in.

Musk, in particular, has supported the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Last year, Musk sparked a wave of interest in Dogecoin after a spate of tweets about it as joke.

Since then, it has witnessed a dramatic spike, shooting up nearly 40% this past week in the lead-up to Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live".